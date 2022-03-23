Disney employees threaten strike

ORLANDO, Florida, USA—Scores of Walt Disney Co workers in the United States are threatening a walkout Tuesday, leaving the company torn between the expectations of a diverse workforce and the demands of a tighter job market. increasingly polarized and politicized.

On one side are LGBTQ rights advocates and Disney employees calling a walkout in protest of CEO Bon Chapek’s slow response to publicly criticizing a Florida law opponents call “Don’t Say Gay.” The legislation, awaiting the governor’s signature, would ban instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

On the other side are politicians like Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who accuse the entertainment giant of bowing to pressure after a decision by Disney to temporarily suspend political contributions in the state. According to conservative critics of Disney, the company should be in the business of making money, not promoting an agenda.

It was not clear how many employees would leave their jobs or what would happen to those who do. Union leaders of tens of thousands of unionized workers at Disney theme parks in Florida and California said they saw no push among their members for a walkout and advised them against doing so because it would violate contractual obligations. Organizers said they expected some participation from workers in production, marketing, IT and other non-union jobs.

Evan Power, who chairs the Leon County GOP, said he thinks a strident minority of Democratic employees are promoting the issue and that DeSantis has more to gain by siding with parents who want more influence over education and “ sexual conversations” in the initial grades in schools. DeSantis is considered a likely candidate by Republicans in the 2024 presidential election.

“I think it pays dividends with parents in the state of Florida regardless of political divisions,” Power said.

“I don’t want to downplay the efforts of others, if someone feels like what they’re doing is the right way to make an impact,” said Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here!, the union that represents security guards, maids and other theme park employees. “We are not part of it.”

Union leaders said the contract prohibits work stoppages or stoppages.