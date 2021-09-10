Disney ends up in trouble in Italy because of the Leaguers

Disney was hit by politics

Disney, a powerful American company, one of the most influential in the entertainment market, in addition to holding control of many of its own IPs, a streaming channel, amusement parks, therefore a real empire, also controls, as a publisher, the channel Fox that in the last hours he ended up in the storm. The company, which he sees as AD Bob Chapek, in our country, in fact, was sanctioned by AGCOM (as reported by the Republic) or the Authority for Communications Guarantees for a controversial episode de Family Guy broadcast on the Fox channel on March 12, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 6:20 pm approximately.

On the recommendation of some leaguers including Roberto Calderoli And Daniele Belotti, the guarantor was invited to an analysis of the case, which led to a fine, against Disney, of 60 thousand euros, for having broadcast an episode “Harmful to the physical, mental or moral development of minors”. The incriminated episode, “Jesus, Joseph and Mary”, reinvents, in an ironic and demented key, the Christian Nativity in full Griffin style, an aspect that has infuriated the Right party of our country. In particular, Belotti and Calderoli had declared.

Premise, if a similar cartoon had been made about Mohammed, we would now have a series of ‘fatwas’, or perpetual death sentences … Since it is Jesus and the Madonna, no one notices or is indignant, but we cannot tolerate what happened yesterday afternoon, for this reason we presented a complaint to the Communications Authority for alleged violation of the rules for the protection of minors for the transmission of the episode “Jesus, Joseph and Mary” of the series ‘Family Guy’ aired on Friday on Fox.

Family Guy, cartoon of Seth MacFarlane broadcast since 1999, it has always had a provocative and extreme interpretation, going to touch, in a much more pungent way than competitors such as The Simpsons, hot topics, such as religion, sexuality and much more. Unfortunately, despite the intent was purely irreverent, Disney found opposition from AGCOM and this is not surprising considering the recent facts regarding the advertising of TIM with Lino Banfi, where in that case the MOIGE has provided for a censorship of a specific word of the Apulian actor.

