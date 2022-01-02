Disney fans, he had fulfilled his dream of going to Polynesia

Mathias didn’t make it. The child, suffering from an incurable disease, died on December 30 on his return from Polynesia. His is a story that has moved all of France. The association “The gang of friends” had moved seas and mountains to allow the little boy – 8 years old – to realize his dream: to fly to French Polynesia, the country of Vaiana (Oceania in the Italian version), his favorite Disney cartoon. “There are dreams that we would like to continue, but Mathias joined the eternal dream on December 30,” writes the association.

30,000 euros raised for Mathias

The story begins a little less than a year ago, when Mathias’s family, who suffered from infiltrating cerebral glioma, turned to the association created to help people in difficulty by providing them with moral or material support in Narbonne, a populous city in Languedoc, in southwest of France. “The gang of friends”, thanks to an exceptional solidarity contest, managed to raise more than 30,000 euros to fulfill the dream of the 8-year-old boy, who had only one year of life in front of him, the doctors estimate. Mathias’s dream was to discover the blue lagoons and turquoise waters of Polynesia. On November 26 the departure, first on TV to Paris and then by plane to Papeete. Mathias stayed in Polynesia for a month where he was welcomed like a son. Videos from the ocean country show all the joy of the Polynesians and Mathias decked out with flower garlands. Death on return to Framcia. Destroyed Aline and Eric, the parents, but also happy to have given the last dream to their unfortunate son.

