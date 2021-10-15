Disney +, films and series to see at Halloween 2021

Disney + welcomes Halloween 2021 with a slew of themed content: here are the TV series and movies to watch on October 31st.

Disney + prepares to Halloween 2021 with a dedicated collection, which brings together themed films, TV series and cartoons. There is really something for all tastes, but which are the best to take into consideration?

In this article we have tried to please everyone, ranging from pure horror, through something softer, up to animation. Lowest common denominator “the night of the witches”, therefore gloomy atmospheres, pumpkins, bats and so on and so forth.

Disney +: what to see on Halloween

From timeless classics to TV series that deserve some attention, here are the contents on the platform to consider for October 31st.

Just Beyond (TV series)

Available from 13 October, this anthology series is based on the comics and the world of RL Stine (father of Goosebumps) and tells eight different stories, with the cast changing of episodes. The only aspect they have in common is the supernatural in its various forms, there will therefore be aliens, ghosts, parallel worlds and witches. More than frightening its audience, Just Beyond aims to whet their imagination with stories capable of intriguing curiosity, without pushing too hard on the scariest component. This does not mean that you give up on moments of tension, but those of the Disney + series are “light chills”. The show, in fact, is suitable for adults and children.

American Horror Story (TV series)

Different speech for American Horror Story, which instead press the accelerator on jump-scare and splatter. Each season of the series focuses on a different story, but all in the name of fear. From the first, Murder House, through Asylum, Freak Show and 1984, the show conceived by Ryan Murphy has returned to the audience thanks to well-written characters, intricate plots and many twists – not to mention the thrilling settings that form the background. Those who want to spend the day of Halloween 2021 in the company of something terrifying, American Horror Story could be the right choice.

Into the Woods (film)

From Ryan Murphy’s horror to a musical for the whole family. Into the Woods borrows characters from different fairy tales to tell a unique story, where a baker and his wife must try to undo a witch’s curse in order to have a child. With an exceptional cast, in which the names of Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt stand out, the film takes the viewer into a forest full of shaded areas that produce a fairytale light, uncertain light and colors that appear saturated and bright too. in full darkness. The ideal setting for the day of October 31st!

Gravity Falls (animated series)

Winner of the Annie Award for “Best Animated Television Production” in 2015, the series centers on twin brothers who go on vacation to their great-uncle in the city of Gravity Falls, Oregon. The place, however, turns out to be full of inexplicable mysteries and the holiday of the protagonists will take a different turn, turning into an investigative adventure on the edge between horror and fantasy. Thus, the show is peppered with literary and cinematographic references to these two genres: in short, there is no shortage of zombies, gnomes, unicorns and demons, and all the episodes are marked by a pleasure for thrill and mystery, often encroaching on horror. pure.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (film)

The classic par excellence to see on Halloween on Disney +. The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of Tim Burton’s most successful works and follows the story of a skeleton, head of a gathering place for all monsters known as Halloween Town, who gets sucked out of a tree and ends up in the world of Christmas. Fascinated by the snow, the lights and the joy of that place, he decides to bring the magic of Christmas to his city, which until then had done nothing but prepare for October 31st every year. A stop-motion film suitable for audiences of all ages, which, despite being often broadcast on television during the Christmas holidays, fully pays homage to the “witches night”.

