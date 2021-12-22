News

Disney films arriving on Rai for the Christmas holidays: programming

Like every year, the Rai brings the magic of Disney in your own home, giving the joy of children and adults animation classics to be enjoyed on the sofa in the company of friends and relatives. What parties would be without the animated films that have marked so many generations of viewers? The Christmas once again absorbs the magic of Disney classics arriving on the small screen starting Monday, December 20, 2021. Below is the programming full of Disney movies coming to the Rai for the 2021/2022 season.

Disney films during the Christmas holidays on Rai

Also this year Rai respects the tradition so loved by children (and not only). To inaugurate the Christmas program is Looking for Dory, the sequel to Finding Nemo which arrives in prime time, at 21:10, on Rai 2 on Monday 20 December 2021.

Maleficent - Mistress of evil

To follow, the Rai programming also includes live action films such as Maleficent – Mistress of evil starring Angelina Jolie or again The Return of Mary Poppins with Emily Blunt. Here is the Rai programming for these Christmas holidays:

  • Monday 20 December 2021: Looking for Dory on Rai 2
  • Thursday 23 December 2021: Finding Nemo on Rai 2
  • Saturday 25 December 2021: Coco on Rai 3
  • Sunday 26 December 2021: Maleficent – Mistress of evil on Rai 1
  • Monday 27 December 2021: Cinderella on Rai 1
  • Thursday 30 December 2021: The beauty and the Beast on Rai 1
  • Friday 31 December 2021: The Aristocats on Rai 2
  • Wednesday 5 January 2022: The Return of Mary Poppins on Rai 1

Not just the Disney animated classics. Among the fixed appointments on television during the Christmas period, other evergreen films such as The Grinch. As every year, the very green character of Chinonsò arrives on the small screens of Italia 1 on December 24, 2021, at 7:30 pm. For fans of the Disney world, on the Disney + streaming platform there are many films (and not just Christmas). December 24, 2021 also arrives Encanto, the latest animation novelty recently arrived in the cinema that tells the story of a magical family, the Madrigals.

