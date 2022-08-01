Disney+: Films, series, releases not to be missed in August 2022

Several highly anticipated original series and movies are making their way to the Disney+ catalog this month. From August 1 to 31, the platform with Mickey’s ears gives you an appointment with Code Black, She-Hulk: Lawyer, My name is Groot or even with the film Prey which marks the great return of the Predator saga!

Prey

If we have already talked to you at length about Prey, the new thriller from 20th Century Studios, it is because it marks the great return of the Predator franchise, after several years of absence. From August 5, the film will join the Disney + catalog for a trip to the past, to the time of the Comanches. A fierce warrior who grew up among Indian hunters, Naru is ready to do anything to defend her tribe, even to face a predator of extraterrestrial origin. ! If the balance of power seems unequal to say the least, it is without counting on the determination of the young woman who is not afraid to challenge the advanced arsenal of this being from another world. Prey’s team is keen to point out that the film paints an authentic portrait of the indigenous people who make up the Comanche nation, which is why the lead roles were cast by actual Native Americans. Naru is thus embodied by actress Amber Midthunder (Legion, The Ice Road) while the film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg to whom we owe in particular 10 Cloverfield Lane as well as an episode of The Boys.

Available August 5 on Disney+

CodeBlack

In these times of pandemic, the theme of the Code Black series seems more current than ever. Available from August 3, this three-season series finds its title in the famous “Black Code” which is triggered when the number of patients exceeds the resources of a hospital. This is precisely the case of Angels Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles, which houses the most congested emergency department in the United States. The Code Black series therefore projects us into the heart of chaos in an emergency service with sometimes hasty methods. where individualities oppose each other on how to manage the crisis. Created by Michael Seitzman, Code Black highlights diverse and opposing personalities, played by actors such as Marcia Gay Harden, Ben Hollings, Luis Guzmán and Rob Lowe. The series starts on August 3 on Disney+ and has 3 seasons.

Available August 3 on Disney+

My name is Groot

On the Marvel Studios side, it’s the irresistible Baby Groot who gives us an appointment on August 10 in a collection of 5 new short films. Available from the launch of the series My name is Groot, these five original short films will be the opportunity to attend anthology scenes around the character of Baby Grootas seen in the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 and always with the voice of Vin Diesel… Entirely produced in CGI animation, these episodes of pure comedy should totally stick to the spirit of this character who is as talkative as he is charismatic. A Disney+ exclusive to discover with the family from August 10 on the SVOD platform!

Available August 10 on Disney+

She-Hulk: Lawyer

Because there are too many superheroes in the Marvel Universe, attorney Jennifer Walters finds herself specializing in cases involving her peers. Because, yes, the young woman is herself the happy holder of superpowers since an accident which led to a transfusion with the mutant blood of Hulk… her cousin. At least that’s what the comics featuring the She-Hulk character tell us. It remains to be seen to what extent the series offered on Disney+ will follow the same paths. What is certain is that She-Hulk: Lawyer will not hesitate to break the fourth wall in a comedy directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with actress Tatiana Maslany in the main role. From August 17, the 9 episodes will tell us about the daily life of Jennifer Walters as she has to juggle her life as a single thirty-something lawyer and the imposing shape of She-Hulk which sometimes takes over.

Available August 17 on Disney+

LEGO Star Wars: It’s Summer

In the LEGO galaxy, the characters from the Star Wars universe also enjoy well-deserved vacations, which does not fail to generate incredible situations. Available from August 5 on Disney+, the animated film LEGO Star Wars: It’s Summer will attempt to repeat the success of its predecessors LEGO Star Wars: Happy Holidays (2020) and LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (2021). The story is set shortly after the events seen in the film. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Determined to surprise his friends, Finn has rented an ultra-luxurious intergalactic hotel to give them an unforgettable vacation. But things change abruptly when they find themselves separated. The opportunity for Finn to meet the ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Leia Organa who will tell him their worst summer anecdotes…

Available August 5 on Disney+

Other programs to follow