Disney+ finally reveals the release date of the shock series “Oussekine”!

Disney+ unveils its new series Oussekine

This April 27, the Disney+ streaming platform wanted to say a little more about its new French mini-series, called Oussekine. This new series therefore consists of 4 episodes of 60 minutes. It traces the death of Malik Oussekine, a student of Algerian origin who died following police blunders on the night of April 5 to 6, 1986.

Disney+ has also unveiled the official poster for its series. It is written “Paris, 1986, the death of a student, Oussekine, based on a true story”. A black and white poster with slight traces of red.

The first episode of the shock mini-series was broadcast at the end of the last Series Mania festival in Lille last March. No movie or series has ever talked about this case before. However, this case had a huge impact on society 80s!

The new Disney+ series focuses on telling the story of Malik Oussekine’s family’s fight for justice. Kad Merad will play the role of the lawyer of the family. Sayyid El Alami will play Malik Oussekine. The two actors are present in the trailer released by Disney +.

A growing catalog

See Disney+ offer series with a tone as serious as Oussekine is still quite rare. The platform got into celebrity documentaries. End of March, singer Olivia Rodrigo was entitled to his. Soon, the one on the rapper Soprano will also be available!

Don’t like documentaries? No worries, Disney+ is thinking of you too. In May, the streaming platform will host lots of films and series. Just that !

Thus, from May 4, season 7 of the series Agents of SHIELD will be out. And the series How I met Your Fathera spin-off from How I Met Your Mother, releases May 11.

Do you prefer movies? Disney+ has it all covered. The Incredible Hulk lands on Disney+ to smash everything. And keep in mind the date of May 27. Indeed, Disney + will delight its fans!

There will be Noah, the film starring Emma Watson and Russell Crowe. the live-action Aladdin remake with Will Smith in the role of genius will also be available. Just that !

But the most important is Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new series Star Wars. Actor Ewan McGregor reprises his role. Darth Vader will also be present in the series. Awesome !

Moreover, Ewan McGregor did not hesitate to confide in the filming of the series. He also mentioned the presence of cameos which will please the fans!

Now that the editorial staff of MCE TV has told you everything, all you have to do is wait to devour the catalog for the month of May on Disney+. Between Oussekine, Star Wars and Aladdinyou will be delighted!