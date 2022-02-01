Disney +: from Pam and Tommy to How I Met Your Father, a unique line-up and the “House of Disney +” campaign are coming

Disney + has shared the line-up for the entire EMEA region, which includes some of its highly anticipated general entertainment titles and studio productions, suitable for all. Now very little is missing for the debut on the streaming platform of one of the most anticipated series of the year, Pam & Tommy with Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen. The first three episodes will be available from tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February, while the new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

In the wake of Pam and TommyWednesday 9 February will arrive The King’s Man – The Originsfollowed on Monday 21 February by the second part of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead. Among the novelties of March there will be the Disney and Pixar films Red which will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 11 March, while Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures will be available from Friday 25 March. In the end, Moon Knight debuts exclusively on Disney + on Wednesday, March 30.

Disney + has also confirmed the debut date of the series How I Met Your Father which will be available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on the streaming platform.

Over the next few months, they will also arrive on Disney + The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol And West Side Story. These titles join a wide range of TV series and movies already available for streaming, including Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, Only Murders in the Buildingthe Marvel series Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett and the Disney movie Encanto.

Disney + is launching an EMEA-wide advertising campaign, “House of Disney +,” which chronicles the streaming platform’s unique line up and iconic Disney storytelling. The aim of the campaign is to impress people with the full range of TV series and movies available to subscribers. The spot is available on the cover.

An even more effective parental control system ensures that Disney + remains a viewing experience suitable for all family members. In addition to the “Child Profile” already present on the platform, subscribers can set content access limits for a more adult audience and create profiles with access via PIN, to ensure maximum peace of mind for parents.

Pam and Tommy

Pam and Tommy – Set in the early days of the Internet, when there were still no rules, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled worker (Seth Rogen), the video transformed from a mere curiosity, through clandestine exchanges of videotapes, to a veritable worldwide scandal when it hit the web in 1997. The original eight-episode series is a love story, a crime story and a cautionary tale that explores the relationship between privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current reality TV era in a stolen tape seen by millions, which was actually intended only for two protagonists.

The King’s Man – The Origins

The King’s Man – The Origins – When the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them. The King’s Man – The Origins reveals the birth of the first independent intelligence agency.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead – This February, The Walking Dead returns with most of the protagonists engaged in fighting the impending battle unleashed by the attack of the Reapers, while others, in Alexandria, must face the devastating wrath of Mother Nature. For everyone, the world is literally collapsing before their eyes. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Someone will find hope again. Others, however, will be pushed beyond the point of no return. Only one truth remains: lives are hanging by a thread and every decision will drastically change their future, their chances of survival and the state of each community.

The Dropout

The Dropout – Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deceit. The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, in an incredible story of ambition and fame gone horribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire in the world lose everything in the blink of an eye?

How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father – In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met her father: a story that takes the viewer back to the present, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want from. life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless possibilities.

Red

Red – The Disney and Pixar movies Red stars Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming, is protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter: an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her. And as if the changes in her interests, her relationships and her body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which basically means ALWAYS), she transforms into a giant red panda! Red is directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar Bao short film) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck – Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures continues the hilarious adventures of the prehistoric mammals most loved by the public. Eager for some independence from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out in search of their own place, but quickly find themselves trapped in a huge underground cavern. They are rescued by Buck, the one-eyed ferret, a lover of adventure and dinosaur hunting, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs that inhabit the Lost World.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight – Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a quiet employee of a gift shop, who is struck by memory lapses and memories from another life. Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven / Marc’s enemies approach, the two must investigate their complex identities as they delve into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.

The Kardashians

The Kardashians – In 2022 the countdown of a new series begins. The Kardashians is coming to Disney +! The Kardashian / Jenner family will bring an exciting new chapter to Disney + thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.

Pistol

Pistol – Based on the 2018 memoir by legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,” the series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories of all time, passing through popular neighborhoods. West London, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s infamous Kings Road SEX store, to the international controversy that accompanied the release of “Never Mind the Bollocks”, often regarded as one of the most influential albums ever.

West Side Story

West Side Story – Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, West Side Story, a reinterpretation of the 1957 musical, tells the story of forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic origins.

