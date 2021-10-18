Disney + gets into the Christmas spirit: Anna Kendrick is Noelle





Noelle with Anna Kendrick arrives in Italy on Disney + just in time for Christmas: available on the streaming platform from 27 November

It is never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, especially if Anna Kendrick it has already carried on. The Christmas movie Noelle will arrive in Italy on Disney + on November 27, 2020.

In the Disney + Christmas comedy Noelle, Santa’s daughter Noelle Kringle (Anna Kendrick) is full of holiday spirit and holiday cheer, but her greatest wish is to accomplish something “important” like her beloved brother Nick Kringle (Bill Hader), who this year will inherit the role of Santa Claus from his father. When Nick is about to crumble like a piece of gingerbread due to too much stress, Noelle suggests that he take a break and leave … but not seeing her brother come back, Noelle decides to leave the North Pole to find him and bring him back. in time to save Christmas. The sudden disappearance of the new Santa Claus throws the North Pole into chaos, so much so that Mrs. Kringle (Julie Hagerty) is forced to step in to curb Santa’s hi-tech temporary replacement, cousin Gabe (Billy Eichner). Meanwhile, Noelle along with the elf Polly (Shirley MacLaine), the biting but kindhearted nanny of the family, is in the south engaged in the search and recovery mission, during which she will realize that she has a lot in common with her father, thus beginning to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence, Noelle stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. The film is produced by Suzanne Todd with John G. Scotti as executive producer.

Noelle will debut in Italy on November 27, streaming only on Disney +.