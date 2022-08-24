Disney gets into the fray and will have its own live-action King Kong series

Throughout the history of cinema, a large number of creatures and monsters have been presented that over time have become legendary. One of those is King Kongthe great ape that has been brought to the screen numerous times.

The first time that King Kong was made into a movie in 1933 under the direction of Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack. From then on, the great gorilla became an icon of popular culture and became more than a movie star, becoming the protagonist of comics, video games and television series.

Of all the adaptations, the film of King Kong 1976 was one of the most successful, and featured performances by Jessica Lange and Jeff Bridges. In 2005, Peter Jackson was commissioned to carry out his own remake, which featured a large cast including Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody, and Jack Black, among others.

The 1933 King Kong movie became a great cinematic feat

A few years later, in 2017, Warner Bros. in association with Legendarty Pictures released the MonsterVerse, the film franchise that includes King Kong and Godzilla. From that initiative came Kong: Skull Island, which featured Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson as leads. In 2021 it premiered Godzilla vs. kong, which ended up becoming one of the great successes of the post-pandemic. The saga has achieved a collection of more than $ 1,480 million dollars.

Given the success, the studio announced the sequel to Godzilla vs. kongwhich is scheduled to premiere in March 2024. At the same time there is a series in live-action format which is in development on Apple TV + and which will feature performances by Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell.

Related news

However, a new competitor seems to have entered the race to carry a new version of King Kong to the small screen. It has now been reported that Disney Plus is also working on a new adaptation of the great ape, according to information provided by the site dead line.

This new series in the hands of Disney would be produced by james wanbest known for being the director of Aquaman; while the script will be in charge of Stephanie Folsom, who recently served as showrunner of the series Papergirls from Amazon Prime Video.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiered in 2021 and turned out to be one of the great releases of recent years

It must be taken into account that the character’s film rights are divided and in the hands of various companies, so it is not impossible for more than one adaptation of King Kong to coexist simultaneously. Of course, we will have to wait and see what the audience’s reaction to such an overpopulation of apes will be, but since their popularity has not fallen in all these decades, fans will eagerly await the new proposals.

Is New serie in hands of Disney It will be an action-adventure story that will have King Kong in the modern age. You will explore the mythology and origins of the gorilla, as well as those of Skull Island and all the supernatural elements in its surroundings.

It should be noted that the disney series It is not related to the saga of MonsterVerse nor with the fiction that Apple is developing. For its part, Netflix would also enter the competition to work on an animated series set on Skull Island but that will connect with the MonsterVerse.

With Disney now at stake, it will undoubtedly be a fierce battle between the studios to see who takes the lead and anticipates the release of the first adaptation. At the moment neither of the two series, neither Apple nor Disney have a release date, but surely there will be more news soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.