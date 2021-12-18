Disney gifts for Christmas 2021

ROME – Ah, Christmas. Time for magic, time for great films to see in the cinema (or on the sofa …), time to be all together. And, of course, gift time. But, as per tradition, we meet at the last minute to grab the perfect gift to put under the decorated tree. So, if you really don’t know what to give to young and old, here are some original ideas for your Disney gifts, from the universe of Star Wars up to the Marvel heroes and the legendary Funko Pop! collectible.

MARVEL T-SHIRT – Classic, essential. For all fans of the House of Ideas, the basic t-shirt with the Marvel logo is the perfect gift to put under the tree. To show off at the cinema, with friends, or when you go to the comic store. A must-have to have in the drawer! Where to find it: here

FRANK VERSION FUNKO POP! – You loved Jungle Cruise? Then the perfect Disney gift is Funko Pop! by Frank aka Dwayne Johnson. With him you can get ready to live new intrepid adventures: he will take you on a journey along the Amazon River and, as in the film, you will face countless dangers and supernatural forces in an epic and unique journey! Where to find it: here

ELSA TALKING DOLL – Elsa in deluxe version directly from Frozen 2. The perfect doll to make your Princesses happy… Where to find it: here

THE CARPET OF THE LAMP GENIUS – Have you just moved home? Want to let your neighbor know that you are a fan of the Disney world? Here is the perfect gift for you: the doormat do Aladdin with the big blue face of the Genius! A must have cult object! Where to find it: here

LASER SWORD – Among the Disney gifts, the world of Star Wars cannot be missing. So the perfect gift is a lightsaber with recorder, to feel just like Luke or Rey. Where to find it: here

EDUKIT 4 IN 1 OF PRINCESSES – Among the Disney gifts designed for the little ones, there is certainly the Clementoni set of the Princesses. Contains 1 puzzle, 1 memo game, 1 domino game and 6 cubes with colorful Disney Princess images. A perfect gift that develops memory, dexterity and observation skills. Where to find it: here

THE MONOPOLY OF INCREDIBLES – The most famous superhero family in cinema has decided to enter the world of Monopoly! Join them in the most famous board game in the world and show your opponents your superpowers! The game, based on the Disney Pixar movie, is also suitable for the little ones. Where to find it: here

MOVIE TIME: THE LAST DUEL & FREE GUY – Do you have any friends or cinephile friends who are passionate about home video? Very good. Here are two titles to give away in Blu-ray version. The first is The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, with Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver. Among the extras an interesting Behind the Scenes to deepen the genesis of the film. The other is Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds player version in a very interactive video game. Among the extra contents deleted scenes and the creation of Free City. Where to find it: on Amazon and in physical stores