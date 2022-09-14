Disney: Halle Bailey, new little siren, victim of racism

Disney recently unveiled the trailer for The Little Mermaid, its upcoming live-action movie. And if the name of the interpreter of Ariel was already known, seeing the trailer for the feature film reminded some people that actress Halle Bailey is black.





When skin color is controversial

And what is a detail for many has strongly displeased others who believe that Disney should have chosen a white actress, like the cartoon character. Recently, Amazon’s Rings of Power series has sparked controversy. According to some fans of Tolkien’s work, it is not acceptable to see dwarves and other dark elves. One of the actors, Ismael Cruz Cordora, even confessed to having received insulting messages. In the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hermione Granger was also played by a black actress and it did not please. Remember that Hermione, in the first volumes of Harry Potter, is described as a brunette with thick hair and prominent teeth. However, the choice of Emma Watson to interpret it (light hair, front teeth of normal size …) did not shock. Going back to the next Disney which will be released in May 2023, it fortunately does not attract only negative comments. On social networks, we can see videos in which we discover the reactions of children of color, delighted that Halle Bailey has been chosen to interpret the famous siren.