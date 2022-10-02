Disney Halloween Movies – SOYDECINE.COM

if you are looking for disney halloween movies to pass an evening of fear together with the smallest of the house you are in the right place. And it is that in soydecine.com we want to offer you the definitive list with The best Disney Halloween movies to date.

The best Disney Halloween movies

Starting from the synopsis that they offer us from the portal filmaffinity then we leave you with some of best disney horror movies ideals to see them on Halloween with the whole family. And it is because they are quite dark or because they have certain elements of terror, I think that each one of them should be in this list of halloween disney movies.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Mr. Toad (1949)

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Mr. Toad (1949) © Disney

We begin with a little-known work that is still one of the great Disney Halloween movies.

The play “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Mr. Toad” is a 1949 animated feature film, produced by Walt Disney and distributed by RKO Radio Pictures. It is eleventh in The Walt Disney Company’s canon of animated feature films and on The Walt Disney Classics list. It is considered a “package film”, like Greetings Friends, The Three Caballeros, Master Music, Fun and Fancy Free and Melody Time, which the Disney studios made during the 1940s as a result of the difficult situation they went through after the Second World War. World War. It is made up of two shorts, Mr. Toad and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Taron and the Magic Cauldron (1985)

Taron and the Magic Cauldron (1985) © Disney

For many Taron and the Magic Cauldron It’s the darkest Disney movie. In it, Taron is a brave young man who must stop the evil King Horned from taking over the Magic Cauldron, whose mysterious force is capable of creating a veritable army of invincible supernatural warriors. In his fight against evil, Tharon enlists the help of his master, Dallben, Princess Eilonwy, a teddy-bear-like animal named Gurgi, a minstrel who calls himself Fflewddur Fflam, a clairvoyant piglet, and a trio of eccentric witches.

The Return of the Witches (1993)

The Return of the Witches (1993) © Disney

One of the witch movies that we like the most. Three hundred years ago, three witches were sentenced to death in Salem, Massachusetts, but a boy turned them into black cats. In the middle of Halloween, the witches have accidentally returned thanks to Max, who was exploring the ruins of his old house. His goal is to make his plan to achieve immortal life come true, but if they don’t recite the spell before dawn they will die of extreme old age. One of the great options if we talk about Disney Halloween movies.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) © Disney

Produced by Tim Burton we find this wonderful stop-motion film. When Jack Skellington, the Lord of Halloween, discovers Christmas, he is fascinated and decides to improve it. However, his view of the holiday is totally contrary to the Christmas spirit. His plans include the kidnapping of Santa Claus and the introduction of some pretty macabre changes. Only his girlfriend Sally is aware of the mistake he is making.

Monsters, SA (2001)

Monsters Inc. (2001) © Disney

Monsters Inc. is the biggest scary company in the world, and James P. Sullivan is one of its best employees. Scaring children is not an easy job as everyone believes that children are toxic and cannot have contact with them. But one day a girl accidentally sneaks into the company, causing chaos. One of the great Disney and Pixar movieswhich is also related to the incredible Pixar theory.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

The Haunted Mansion (2003) © Disney

Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy), a workaholic real estate agent, drags his family into the sprawling and ghastly Gracey mansion with the intention of rebuilding it. But as soon as they arrive, the family is presented with 999 macabre and mocking ghosts who are not willing to leave until the works are finished. Jim will be forced to undo the curse and, at the same time, will discover how much his family needs him. This can be a good option if you are looking for movies to watch on Disney plus during Halloween.

Maleficent (2014)

Movie Maleficent (2014) © Disney

Maleficent is a beautiful fairy with a pure heart and amazing black wings. She grows up in an idyllic setting, a peaceful forest kingdom bordering the world of men, until one day an army of human invaders threatens the harmony of her country. Maleficent then stands as the protector of her kingdom, but one day she is the subject of a ruthless and unexpected betrayal, a sad and painful event that will harden her heart to stone, and lead her to launch a fearsome damn.

Cruella (2021)

Cruella (2021) © Disney

Let’s talk about some 2021 Disney Halloween Moviesand we start with cruela tape full of interesting details.

London, 1970s. Determined to become a successful fashion designer, a young creative con artist named Estella (Emma Stone) teams up with a pair of thieves to survive on the streets of the British capital. But when her flair for fashion catches the attention of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), Estella changes the course of her life until a series of events leads her to embrace her evil side and become the raucous and vindictive ‘Cruella’. A spin off from one of the most famous Disney movies in its history: 101 Dalmatians.

Zombies 3 (2022)

It’s Zed and Addison’s last year at Seabrook, and the town has become a haven where monsters and humans coexist. Zed tries to get a football scholarship to be the first zombie to go to college. Addison organizes an international animation competition. When intergalactic beings show up to take part in the competition, Seabrook suspects they may be coming for something very different. This saga of zombie movies for young people has earned the affection of many users of the platform.

The Return of the Witches 2 (2022)

The Return of the Witches 2 | Image courtesy of Disney

29 years after teenager Max resurrected the three witches, Winifred, Sarah and Mary return this time with a vengeance.

And so far some of the best Disney Halloween movies according to our criteria and, of course, also that of many of our followers. Surely after reading it you can show everyone how much you know about Disney Would you add any Disney horror movies to the list that we haven’t mentioned?