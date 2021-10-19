Disney has postponed the release of several Marvel and “Indiana Jones” films

Disney revises its calendar. The American entertainment company announced on Monday the postponement of the release of the Marvel Studios films by several months and has postponed the release of the fifth episode.Indiana Jones, Also with Harrison Ford. According to the special site timeline, this is a domino effect to let some air out eternity (November 3) e Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 15), both are expected to exceed $ 100 million at the US box office, according to Disney estimates.

Thus, the future chapter of the Marvel Studio series Dr. Strange: In the diversity of madness 2022 was postponed from March to May. And for the next one Thor (Love and thunderFrom May to July next year with Natalie Portman. Three month postponement for new ones Black leopard (Waganda foreverfrom July to November 2022.

“Indiana Jones” I-2023

Finally the sequel Captain Marvel (The wonders) It won’t be released until February 2023 instead of November 2022. Two Marvel movies, slated for July and October 2023, have been completely removed from the table. Disney offered no explanation.

After all, the fifth installment of the highly anticipated release of the popular series Indiana Jones – The first episode, produced by George Lucas, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford in 1981 – postponed from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023 by one year.

With the exception of this year’s 79-year-old American star Harrison Ford, the new episode will be kept a secret, directed by James Mongolt, most notably Danish actors Mats Mickelson, German Thomas Gretchman, American Ronnie Wilson and Spanish Antonio Banderas.