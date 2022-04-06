Disney + has released the Gal Gadot film that was banned in several countries | Entertainment

The new title that comes to the small screen from Disney + has been banned in several countries regardless of whether Gal Gadot was the protagonist.

It is strange that, in some countries, certain films do not get released due to reasons such as bans. But the reality is that this happens much more frequently and It doesn’t matter if the movie is starring a big star like Gal Gadot, the ban affects the same.

That yes, normally the prohibitions affect the premieres in theaters and with the arrival of streaming; a kind of legal loophole is generated in which users can get hold of it avoiding the ban. No, Spain has not prohibited the release or premiere of this film. In fact, the countries that have done so are especially far behind us.

Lebanon and Kuwait are the countries in which this film has not had a good reception or, rather, it has not been received. The reasons, as always, are political positions that our fellow HobbyConsolas recount very well. But what is the movie about? The truth is that it has little novelty to be an adaptation of a novel by Agathe Christie.

And, despite being a story known to all, what makes the film version of Death on the Nile special is the cast chosen to bring the writer’s characters to life. Gal Gadot is the protagonist and Kenneth Branagh accompanies her with an interpretation that manages to get out of the frame.

The story, for those little versed in the novels of the English writer, follows the adventures of detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates the murder of a wealthy young heiress. The natural setting of the story is the cruise on the Nile River in which Hercule Poirot finds himself and which ensures some landscapes worth seeing on the screen.

The mystery is assured, the interpretations will get you fully into a paradisiacal setting where nothing is what it seems. It is now available on Disney + so you can see it at any timealthough taking into account the theme and the general aura of the film, the truth is that the most advisable thing is to do a night viewing.