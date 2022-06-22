Entertainment

Disney heroines as real people: An AI turns Elsa, Jasmine, Mirabel and more into flesh and blood beings

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Have you ever wondered what these Mickey Mouse House characters would look like in real life? With these images you can get an idea.

Have you ever wondered what the heroines of Disney in real life? Mickey Mouse Clubhouse has been transforming its classics into live-action movies for years. For example, Emma Watson became Beautiful in Beauty and the BeastLily James in Cinderella in Cinderella and Naomi Scott in Jasmin in Aladdin. But there is a user of Instagram who has decided to turn the animated versions of the studio into flesh and blood people.

Is about toyboyfanan artist who, with the help of a artificial intelligence has transformed the faces of the Disney heroines into their real version. Vaiana, Ariel, Beautiful, dawn, Merida… In SensaCinema We collect the work of this artist, so you can see the comparison between the animated version and the real version of the heroines of the House of Mickey Mouse.

Mirabel


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Mirabel is the protagonist of Charm.

Anna


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Anna is the protagonist of Frozen the ice kingdom Y Frozen II.

Mulan


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Mulan is the protagonist of Mulan.

Jasmin


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Jasmine is the protagonist of Aladdin.

Rapunzel


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Rapunzel is the protagonist of Tangled.

Vaiana


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Vaiana is the protagonist of Vaiana.

Ariel


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Ariel is the protagonist of The Little Mermaid.

Merida


toyboyfan’s Instagram

Merida is the protagonist of Brave.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp reappears with radical change of look

4 mins ago

Chris Hemsworth asks Marvel out in Deadpool 3

5 mins ago

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, separated but synchronized in social networks | FAME

15 mins ago

The smile of Queen Letizia after the return of Princess Leonor

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button