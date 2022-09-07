Disney hits in which the singer participated

Selena Gomez She began her artistic career when she was a child. Throughout her life, she has participated in dozens of movies and television shows, but this time we will tell you which Disney productions she was in. These works were the ones that marked her beginnings in the entertainment world. Do not miss it!

The pop star’s career began in 2002, when she was only 10 years old. But it was only in 2006 that she had her first opportunity to join the world of Disney. What show did she appear on? She was a guest on an episode of ‘Zack and Cody: Twins in Action’, a series starring Dylan Sprouse, Brenda Song, Cole Sprouse and Ashley Tisdale.

The producers were delighted with her participation and a year later they invited her to the series ‘Hannah Montana’, where she played the pop star Mikayla. At the same time, Selena Gomez He recorded two pilot episodes for spin-offs that Disney was going to launch. Finally, came the role that would change his life forever: Alex Russo in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

In 2008, it was announced that the show would have a second season. That same year, Selena Gomez He participated in the Disney special, ‘Studio DC: Almost Live’, and recorded two songs: the song ‘Cruella de Vil’ for the DisneyMania compilation album and ‘Fly to your heart’ for the soundtrack of the animated film ‘Tinker Bell’ .

A year later, he starred with Demi Lovato in a movie and the two recorded the promotional theme, titled ‘One and the same’. This same year, Selena Gomez He landed the lead role in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie’.

