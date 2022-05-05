Disney introduces the rest of the cast of the ‘Percy Jackson’ series | sets

Irais M.

Not a few will miss Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson.

Disney announced the rest of the protagonists of the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Aryan Simhadri will play Grover Underwood; and Leah Sava Jeffries, to Annabeth Chase. The actors join Walker Scobell, who will play Percy himself.

this surely will disappoint fans of Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jacksonwhose participation in the films was highly celebrated despite the fact that the adaptation was not entirely to the liking of either the writer of the novels on which they were based, or their readers.

Poster for ‘Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters’ (2013) Official page of the films.

Fortunately Rick Riordan, author of the books in the saga, is involved in the seriesunlike the 2010 and 2013 films, respectively.

Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) has participated in films such as The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run and the remake from cheaper per dozen; Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) is recognized by the series Empire; and Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) we saw in The Adam Projectamong other projects.

A few weeks ago Rick Riordan announced that the filming of Percy Jackson & The Olympians will begin in June 2022 in Vancouver, Canada. The first season of the Disney series will consist of 8 chapters and is inspired by Lightning Thief (2005), first novel of the pentalogy.

Although some fans of the film are not going to be very happy with the cast of the percy jackson seriesTaking into account that the original protagonists are already between 30 and 38 years old, leaving the characters to new talent is a pretty good idea.