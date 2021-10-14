Disney is already working on the sequel, Emma Stone will also return

Great news for fans of Cruella, the famous villain de 101 Dalmatians. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively announced that Disney has already begun work on the sequel to the film released last week in theaters and on Disney Plus for subscribers to the VIP service.

On board the new project will be back once again Emma Stone as Cruella, director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara. The film has grossed to date over 48 million dollars and was positively received by critics and audiences.

A Disney representative explained to THR’s microphones that the choice to make a sequel was due to the great success achieved in just two weeks, making it in fact Cruella (you can read our review here) one of the most popular live-action ever made.

Read also: Cruella, how to see the new Disney movie

The sequel to Cruella

Unlike the 2001 film with Glenn Close, Cruella And an origin story never told before about the famous character. In the cast (which we got to interview) we also find Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Emily Beecham.

Also read: 7 Disney villains who deserve a movie of their own

This is the official synopsis of the film: “Cruella, set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, follows the story of a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. He befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate his appetite for mischief, and together they manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion draws the attention of Baroness von Hellman, a frighteningly chic and extraordinarily aristocratic fashion legend, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the raucous, vindictive and fashionable woman we know as Cruella. “

We remind you that Disney is relentlessly continuing with the strategy of making more and more live action based on the cartoons that made history. The next scheduled are Pinocchio, Peter Pan And The little Mermaid.

If you are nostalgic for de 101 Dalmatians, you can recover the famous cartoon in the special version in Blu-Ray. You can find it, at an affordable price, by clicking here.