Disney is approaching 100 years and has started its celebrations with advances

At its recent Expo D23 convention, it unveiled all its artillery for this 2022 and 2023. The three-day event brought together thousands of fans who participated in the announcements of the multinational’s main bets.

In the programming grid, there are three titles in real action. Among them, “The Little Mermaid”, a successful fairy tale by the Danish writer and poet Hans Christian, published in 1837, made into an animated film by Disney in 1989, which reached musical stages, and even a Japanese animation. A new plot developed in an aquatic kingdom with his father, the king of the sea. The protagonist is the actress and singer Halle Bailey along with Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem.

Another announcement was to bring back to the screen what was Disney’s first animated feature film, “Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs.” The remake will star Rachel Zegler, an actress we recently saw in “West Side Story”, accompanied by Gal Gadot, known as “Wonder Woman”, who plays the evil queen. Disney has included changes from its famous 1937 animation, as well as including new songs.

The third announcement will be the prequel to the blockbuster “The Lion King”, originally an animation in 1994, then a new version would arrive in 2019, which achieved unprecedented success exceeding 1,000 million dollars. A story played in several countries as a musical, started on the Broadway stage. A milestone in the entertainment world, with songs by Elton John and Tim Rice. The new version is titled “Mufasa, The Lion King,” which will tell the story of Simba’s father, from his childhood as an orphaned cub to his transformation into the king of the shire.

The most famous brand in cinema has been accompanying entire generations with its products, movies, series, theme parks and digital platforms, and it will be 100 years old in 2023.