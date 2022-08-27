Disney+ is developing a series about the legendary gorilla

It was confirmed that Disney+ is developing a “live action” series, that is, with actors, about the origin of King Kong.

The producers’ first idea is to put together a story about the mysteries of the giant ape’s home, Skull Island, and the early years of his life.

The series will be based on Merian Cooper’s original book, King Kong, as well as new stories created by artist Joe DeVito with the Cooper estate.



King Kong according to Peter Jackson, 2008. Photo: Reuters.

Stephany Folsom, who recently developed the Amazon series Paper Girls, will write and executive produce the show. The other executive producers will be James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, all three of the Atomic Monster production company, as well as Dannie Festa of World Builder Entertainment. The production will be from Disney Branded Television.

The first King Kong movie was released in 1933 and was an immediate box-office hit. Since then, the huge ape has appeared in numerous films, most recently the Legendary-Warner Bros. Monsterverse: Kong: Skull Island Y Godzilla vs. Kong.



A classic image of King Kong.

Also, the famous director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings, Get Back) recreated the film in 2005 with Adrien Brody, Jack Black, and Naomi Watts.

For its part, Netflix is ​​producing an animated series called Skull Island.

There’s more: Apple is preparing a series on Godzilla and the Titans, with Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell. This story connects to previous Monsterverse productions.

Kong’s history

King Kong (1933): the original classic film, remembered for its pioneering special effects using the stop-motion technique.

Kong’s Son (1933): uA sequel released the same year, about the return of an expedition to Skull Island and the discovery of Kong’s son.

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962): Japanese film from Toho Studios, where some sailors find a huge ape on Lighthouse Island (located near Japan) and decide to take it to Japan to kill Godzilla, a huge mutant lizard that is terrorizing the entire country.

King Kong Escapes (1967): another Japanese film, directed by Ishiro Honda.

King Kong (1976): famous remake of the Italian producer Dino De Laurentiis, starring Jessica Lange and Jeff Bridges. It won an Oscar for its special effects and the doll came to Argentina to be exhibited at La Rural.



King Kong (1976), directed by John Guillermin.

King Kong 2 -King Kong lives (1986): a sequel to the 1976 version, also directed by Dino De Laurentiis. Kong survives his fall from the top of the World Trade Center and requires a coronary operation.

The Mighty Kong (1998): cartoon musical retelling the story of the original 1933 film.

Kong: King of Atlantis (2005): Kong and Jason face off with a villain named Reptilia.

King Kong (2005): the remake of Peter Jackson, starring Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody and Jack Black. She was the winner of three Oscar Awards.

Kong: Return to the Jungle (2007): made with computer graphics style cel-shading that continues the adventures of the television series of the year 2000.

Kong: Skull Island (2017): Set in the 1970s, it is a new reboot of history. With Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017), from MonsterVerse. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottl and Millie Bobby Brown.

