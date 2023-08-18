Disney is facing a lawsuit to withhold profits from Avatar 2!

TSG Entertainment file a lawsuit against disney Po Retain profits from films produced by TSG In recent years.

Through its ups and downs, Disney and 20th Century Studios -formerly Fox-, they have managed to thrive at the box office and through productions that, despite being extremely expensive, have been profitable for the company. a great example of this Avatar: The path of water, sequel to james cameron hit movies which is already located Third highest grossing film of all time.

But the creation of these mammoth projects is not only a credit to Disney, but also to one of its most important production partners: TSG Entertainment, C.known by His millionaire investments for various Disney and Fox movies.

However, The coalition seems to be falling apart. Well, representative of TSG Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against the mouse company, to maintain Income from over 100 films produced by TSG in the last decade.

Does Disney make fraudulent deals?

TSG Entertainment pointed to Disney To implement Misleading Strategy C When Drafting Your Contractwith the production companies with which it works, the segment by which, they ensure that andThe studio has deprived TSG of significant funding with their latest productions 20th Century Studios, between them, Avatar: The Way of Water.

TSG itself indicated this Disney Successfully Uses “Dirty Hollywood Industry Accounting Tricks” For Refuse to give millions of dollars to the company This is directly related to the investments the studio has made to acquire many of its films in recent years.

According to representatives of the production company, when conducting an audit regarding the profits and monetary achievements of the production 20th century from early 2013 TSG learns they owe the mouse company at least $40 million dollars for his contributions to various films. However, it was later revealed The amount withheld by Disney could exceed $100 million, The compensation is sought by TSG in its lawsuit against the group.

Claim is being submitted by Prosecutor John Berlinsky, well known to Disney’s legal team Scarlett Johansson represented Given the breach of contract in his meeting with the company in 2021 black mother, why actress got 40 million dollars When the judges ruled in his favor.

Is Disney To Blame For Streaming Lawsuit?

In addition to maintaining box office earnings, TSG Entertainment sues Disney for generating “self-contract” of distribution with own channels and platforms, Deprived TSG had the opportunity to work out deals to screen tapes in other ways and, at the same time, Their income is being affected by domestic consumption.

It has been said in the lawsuit Disney redirects movies from 20th Century Studios directly to Disney, Hulu in the United States And Star+ in other regions, Limited License agreement that TSG shared with HBO To screen his films exclusively on stage after they have run in theatres.

Other than this, Disney is accused of making deals that only benefited them By licensing TSG films to 20th Century-owned cable channel FX, rather than looking for contracts that are financially better And profitable for the producer.

tsg protest starts after Production company to reveal investment of over $3.3 billion in over 100 films over the past decade, including blockbusters such as The Way of Water, Bohemian Rhapsody, Deadpool, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Martian, The Grand Budapest Hotel And The Banshees of Inishrein.

As a result, T.SG said he lacks sufficient income which has affected its ability to invest in more high-potential projects water way, Due to this, It also affects your earnings.

This time Disney has not commented on the TSG Entertainment lawsuit. against him.