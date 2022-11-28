Disney is working on Princess Diaries 3, will Anne Hathaway be there? – Film and TV – Culture

It’s been more than 20 years Disney premiered the ‘Princess Diaries’, one of the films that marked the childhood of generations Born in the early and late 90’s.

The story revolved around Mía Thermopólis, a teenager from a refined institute, who finds out that she is the heir to the throne of Genoviadue to the death of his father, King Phillipe Renaldi, in 2001.

18 years after the last installment, ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ announced that the movie house Disney is making the third part of the story and that will serve as a continuation of the original plot that was released at the beginning of the century, when Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews took the leading roles.

Actresses who are not yet confirmed in the cast of the new installment. However, the 42-year-old Oscar winner, in an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’, expressed his desire to impersonate the queen again, but again in collaboration with Andrews.

“If there’s a way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we’ll do it. We go to where she is and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen,” he said.

However, in mid-June the interpreter of Mary Poppins (1964) admitted that she would no longer be interested in a third installment of the ‘Princess Diaries’, because she felt that “It was too late to start recording.”

Some statements that hit deep among fans of the saga, as it is one of the most representative and important roles in the drama of the kingdom of Genovia.

In addition, age does not help Andrews to return to the long days on a recording set, Well, at 82 years old, it is notoriously difficult for him to return to the tables.



Julie Andrews in the role of Disney queen and receiving the golden lion award

