Disney +: last 2 days to take advantage of the one month offer for € 1.99!

While Amazon’s Early Black Friday offers are going crazy online, the discounts of which, as you know, are sending the world of e-commerce into raptures, other portals are also doing their utmost in offers and promotions, although not always closely linked. waiting for the famous “black Friday” of the shopping world.

Among these, as we reported a few days ago, there is also the Disney + streaming content service which, to coincide with the anniversary, has decided to offer those who have not yet subscribed, a truly exceptional opportunity to test the goodness of the service! The beauty is that we are talking about a really ridiculous price, since Disney + will be affordable for all new customers for only € 1.99 for the first month, after which the service will then revert to its original price.

As you will understand, yesi is a truly unmissable opportunity for new customers of the platform, but also only for the curious who want to experience the goodness of Disney-branded streaming content which, as you know, includes not only the animated classics of the Mickey Mouse house, but also products Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Stars, which also includes most of the adult content, including animated series such as Family Guy and American Dad!

The sample of contents offered by the platform is, in essence, really huge! And thanks also to the celebrations of what is the anniversary of the service, you can also enjoy the very recent cinematic releases recently added to the platform, such as the splendid Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, penultimate chapter of the very popular saga of Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the hilarious and adventurous Jungle Cruise, starring the immense The Rock alongside Emily Blunt.

In short, with Disney + there is really room for all tastes and needs, and who knows if this indispensable promotion is not the beginning of a new love towards the world, perhaps a bit stale now, of streaming services!

The Disney + offer

