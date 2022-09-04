Disney live action movies – SOYDECINE.COM

Disney animated movies have offered viewers the chance to live endless adventures thanks to their protagonists. But what do you say to me? Disney movies with flesh and blood people? The disney live action movies They began to emerge in the 1990s. We are talking about films inspired by stories that we already knew, either thanks to Disney itself or to stories from popular culture. What do you think if we talk about some of them in soydecine.com?

The best live action Disney movies with real people

In this article I want to make a list of best disney live action movies to date, or at least of those best known or that, for one reason or another, should be taken into account. We talk about live action Disney that go from 101 Dalmatians More alive than ever! until the jungle book of 2016. Let’s see if you knew all these Disney movies with real people starting from the synopsis that they offer us from the portal filmaffinity.

The Three Musketeers (1993)

France, 17th century. D’Artagnan, a young and courageous Gascon, travels to Paris with the intention of joining the company of the king’s musketeers, headed by Monsieur de Treville. On the way he has a bad encounter with the Count de Rochefort and Milady De Winter, both collaborators of Cardinal Richelieu, prime minister of Louis XIII (1610-1643). Once in the capital, he has the misfortune to face the most courageous and faithful musketeers of the King: Athos, Porthos and Aramis.

101 Dalmatians: More alive than ever! (nineteen ninety six)

Disney live action movie of the animated classic 101 dalmatians. Obsessed with obtaining authentic Dalmatian fur to create her new fashion line, Cruella de Vil stops at nothing. When Anita, one of her best designers, tells her how happy she and her husband, Roger, are, because their Dalmatian couple, Pongo and Perlita, are going to have puppies, Cruella’s mind begins to scheme to get hold of the little ones.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Inspired by the work of Lewis Carroll and the crazy characters from Alice in Wonderland. Alicia (Mia Wasikowska), a 19-year-old girl, goes to a Victorian mansion to attend a high-society party. As she is about to publicly receive a marriage proposal, she runs off after a white rabbit and ends up in Wonderland, a place she had visited ten years earlier, though she no longer remembers. That country was a peaceful kingdom until the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter) overthrew her sister, the White Queen (Anne Hathaway), but the creatures that live in it, ready to rebel, hope to count on the support of Alicia, to which help remember your first visit to the fantastic kingdom.

Maleficent (2014)

Maleficent is a beautiful fairy with a pure heart and amazing black wings. She grows up in an idyllic setting, a peaceful forest kingdom bordering the world of men, until one day an army of human invaders threatens the harmony of her country. Maleficent then stands as the protector of her kingdom, but one day she is the subject of a ruthless and unexpected betrayal, a sad and painful event that will harden her heart to stone, and lead her to launch a fearsome damn. One of those Disney movies with fairies that fans of the company like so much.

The Jungle Book (2016)

With The Jungle Book (2019) a new stage of Disney live action movies began, bringing new tapes almost annually. Mowgli (Neel Sethi), a boy raised in the jungle by a pack of wolves, embarks on a fascinating journey of self-discovery when he is forced to leave the only home he has ever known in his life. New adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s novel.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

It’s time to talk about one of the most anticipated Disney sequels by fans of Alice in Wonderland.

At a party at Lord Ascott’s house, Alice meets Absolem, who is now a blue monarch butterfly who helps Alice return to the fantastic world of Underland, where she meets her friends: the White Rabbit, the Smiling Cat, the Dormouse, the Hare, the Tweedles and the Mad Hatter, but this one, unfortunately, is no longer the same: he has lost his “manyness”. Alicia will then have to go see Time. Time, a peculiar half-human, half-clock creature, lives in an infinite void and possesses the chronosphere, a metallic sphere that will allow Alice to return to save the Hatter’s family.

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Let’s talk about one of those Disney princess movies that are not easily forgotten.

Live-action adaptation of the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast,” which tells the story of Belle (Emma Watson), a bright and energetic young woman who dreams of adventure and a world that stretches beyond the confines of her town in France. Independent and reserved, Bella wants nothing to do with the arrogant and conceited Gastón, who pursues her relentlessly. Everything changes one day when her father Maurice (Kevin Kline) is imprisoned in the castle of a horrible Beast, and Belle offers to exchange with her father and is confined in the castle. She quickly befriends the former staff of the place, who were transformed into household items after a curse cast by a sorceress.

Aladdin (2019)

Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is a lovable but hapless petty thief in love with the Sultan’s daughter, Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). To try to conquer her, he accepts Jafar’s (Marwan Kenzari) challenge, which consists of entering a cave in the middle of the desert to find a magic lamp that will grant all her wishes. That’s where Aladdin will meet the Genie (Will Smith), starting an adventure like he had never imagined before.

Something that fans liked were the songs that this version of Aladdin brought back. And it is that, remember, the original film was one of the best Disney musical films to date.

The Lion King (2019)

It’s time to talk about one of the great Disney movies with animals. Following the murder of his father, a young lion leaves his kingdom to discover the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Remake of “The Lion King”, directed and produced by Jon Favreau, responsible for updating, with the same format, “The Jungle Book” (2016). In our opinion it is one of the weakest live action Disney movies.

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

In this romantic adventure, a timeless reimagining of the 1955 animated classic, Reina, an intelligent and pampered cocker spaniel at home, and Tramp, a tough and talkative but lovable street dog, embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, they become good friends and finally understand the value of home. It is undoubtedly one of the Disney movies with dogs that we like the most.

To the surprise of many, this is one of the live action Disney movies that we have liked the most so far.

Mulan (2020)

Among the 2020 Disney movies, we highlight one that came directly to its streaming platform. In this case, the film tells the story of Mulan, a fearless young woman who risks everything for love of her family and her country until she becomes one of the greatest warriors in Chinese history.

When the Emperor of China decrees that one man from each family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from invaders from the north, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of a decorated warrior, decides to take the place of her ailing father.

Posing as a man, Hua Jun faces constant challenges and must learn to channel her inner strength and embrace her true potential. An epic journey that will make her a renowned warrior and earn the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Remake of the Disney classic that, in this case, did not satisfy the fans.

We will not deny that, for us, this was one of the worst movies of 2020.

Cruella (2021)

Let’s talk about some Disney movies of 2021and we start with cruela tape full of interesting details.

London, 1970s. Determined to become a successful fashion designer, a young creative con artist named Estella (Emma Stone) teams up with a pair of thieves to survive on the streets of the British capital. But when her flair for fashion catches the attention of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), Estella changes the course of her life until a series of events leads her to embrace her evil side and become the raucous and vindictive ‘Cruella’. A spinoff from one of the most famous Disney movies in its history: 101 Dalmatians.

Pinocchio (2022)

Based on one of the greatest old Disney movies, this Live Action version of its animated classic Pinocchio was one of the most anticipated children’s releases of 2022. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this remake combines live action and visual effects and stars by Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and features the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. One of the latest disney live action movies highly anticipated by the general public.

These have been some of the most interesting live action Disney movies so far. Surely after reading it you can show everyone how much you know about Disney Would you add any Disney movies by people to the list that we haven’t mentioned?