Have you ever been to Disneyland? If the answer is yes, you will know very well how, even before the rides, the magic, the so-called “air you breathe”, is the main attraction of these theme parks. Those who grew up with Disney animated films – and it is impossible that any human being in the Western world has not seen at least one in their lifetime – feels transported into a real animated film. Here, Bandai Namco has kept this potential in mind and you will understand it by reading ours Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition review. Stop everyone: some of you may remember this name, “Disney Magical World”. It is now almost a franchise, with the first chapter debuting exclusively on Nintendo 3DS in 2014 and the sequel, Disney Magical World 2, following it in 2016. Especially the second of the two did not arouse particular attention at the time. Hence, perhaps, the desire to take it back and transport it to the Nintendo Switch, saving on the development costs (and on the search for new ideas) of a hypothetical Disney Magical World 3. On balance, then, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition for Nintendo Switch is the revised and partially improved version of the same game that already appeared almost seven years ago on Nintendo 3DS, with the addition of all the DLCs released later. A nice full-bodied package, addressed and directly designed for the little ones.

Living with Mickey and company In Disney Magical World 2 it is possible to play with Miis Bandai Namco’s idea was very clever: to take the philosophy of Animal Crossing and transport it to the Disney world, with some additions in cinematic sauce and a general simplification of all the mechanics developed over the years by Nintendo. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, on balance, is this: a life simulator for children, to play with calm, tranquility and without stress, in a world where more anonymous avatars are accompanied by the most famous Disney faces in the world. Your neighbor, for one thing, is Mickey Mouse: but just a stone’s throw away you will find Donald Duck’s boat, Daisy’s fashion boutique, Minnie’s home, Scrooge’s department stores and a thousand other activities. The basic goal of the experience is to leave space for the player and amaze him continuously, with a series of events based on the animated cinema films Disney branded. A bit like in Kingdom Hearts, but clearly with very different ambitions, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition allows you to venture into the most varied worlds: the Hundred Acre Wood of Winnie The Poo, the impossible realms of Alice in Wonderland, the ocean of the Little Mermaid, Captain Hook’s boat, and we are just mentioning the best known and most predictable. There are, in fact, even more interesting extras: Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas, the beaches of Lilo & Stitch, Ralph and Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph, and we don’t want to anticipate too much to those who didn’t have the opportunity to play Disney Magical World 2 on Nintendo 3DS.

Gameplay: a thousand possibilities Castellopoli dominates the main hub of Disney Magical World 2 Although it is a product designed for the little ones, and – but we already have reservations – for Disney fans on the verge of madness, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition offers a gameplay very rich and varied. Mind you: rich doesn’t necessarily mean deep. It is true that you can fish, spend time as you wish, explore Castellopoli in all its buildings and events, take care of the garden, furnish the house, enrich your clothing and change it continuously, buy new items at the stalls, collect, and a thousand other things. . But it is also true that we are far from the attention to detail and refinement of any Stardew Valley, of a The Sims or the aforementioned Animal Crossing. Which is not even a problem, because Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition never wanted to stand up to them; it is simply good to keep this in mind. There progression it is one of the most interesting aspects of production. There is no plot: simply Mickey Mouse has invited you, through a talking letter, to live in the kingdom of Castellopoli, in the company of the Disney gang. But every character will almost immediately begin to offer you a series of activities, very simple jobs that you can complete without effort, with all calm. Every single action, from putting on a suit to going to help Scrooge, rewards the player with a sticker. The more stickers you have, the more places you can visit, and the more activities you can access. So if at the beginning of your adventure you notice that a laboratory is not accessible because it requires something like 40 stickers, don’t worry: you will have them in your nice scrapbook in no time at all. Just take advantage of every opportunity proposed by the title. There are some defects. If the non-existent basic difficulty cannot be counted among the latter, it certainly annoys a graphics that are not always treated. Nothing to say about the models of the Disney characters, refined and well cared for: but in many other aspects Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition cannot hide its genesis for Nintendo 3DS and its age, which is now over six years old. Try to take a look at the lawn behind the protagonist’s house and you will notice textures that are anything but captivating; overall, however, the resolution has been increased, as Nintendo Switch, unlike the Nintendo 3DS, can afford at least high definition. Among the most positive notes, however, we note the recovery of the camera: almost at any time, even during dialogues and cutscenes, it is possible to press the L command to activate the camera, and then shoot with R without interrupting the adventure. The images are saved in the internal memory of Nintendo Switch, or if desired on the SD card.