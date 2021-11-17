Disney Melee Mania arrives on Apple Arcade exclusively in December – Nerd4.life

During a briefing dedicated to Apple Arcade, the Cupertino house announced today the release of Disney Melee Mania exclusively on its subscription service dedicated to gaming.

This is the new title developed by Mighty Bear Games, the Singapore-based team already author of the popular Butter Royale (review here): a Battle Arena starring characters from the world of Disney and Pixar.

“In Disney Melee Mania the user finds himself on a virtual battlefield where he can choose between 12 characters from different Disney and Pixar classics, with new characters added periodically,” reads the press release.

Disney Melee Mania is a fast-paced Battle Arena

“Each will be different from the others and will have their own set of iconic moves and unlockables. Over the course of action-packed five-minute matches, players will need to rack up as many points as possible or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can to get a chance to win. “

“Each gamer will participate in fast-paced multi-player battles that test each character’s unique skills in hand-to-hand combat, with various modes and challenges to test their abilities, and the chance to win in-game prizes.”

From what we have seen, it will be a 3 vs 3 title in which players divided into teams will have to compete in arenas using a set of shots and moves customized for each of the 12 protagonists.

Disney Melee Mania, the official artwork of the game

The latter will be selectable among names such as Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, baby mouse, Frozone, Moana (from our part Vaiana of Oceania) e Buzz Lightyear. The list is set to expand over time with new characters to be added by the developers.

There will be two game modes available: Spotlight Dash, in which points are collected by staying within marked areas, and Team Rumble, a more classic team fight.

Over time, ad hoc events will also be organized, during which players can get bonuses such as outfits and emotes.

Disney’s Melee Mania fighter roster initially features 12 characters

“We are thrilled to partner with Disney to bring these beloved characters to Disney and Pixar’s first battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Simon Davis, CEO of Mighty Bear Games.

“Fans will challenge Disney and Pixar arcade-style characters in a fun and frantic fist fight to survive the hullabaloo and stay in the limelight.”

Disney Melee Mania will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade in December.