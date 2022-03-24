Disney Mirrorverse is coming to iOS and Android in June

Disney announces the arrival of Disney Mirrorverse for June 2022

Last Monday, Disney, the most popular and important company in the entertainment industry announced the release date from one of their new games based on their own characters: Disney Mirrorverse It would arrive on June 23, 2022.

Disney has lent several of its characters to Kabam, the developer that has brought mobile games like the award-winning Marvel Battle of Super Heroes to take them to a different universe where everything is dark, violent and dangerous.

“Beyond the worlds you are familiar with, there is another born of powerful star magic. A universe mirrored in the familiar, but different. Dangerous. The Mirrorverse.”

This is Disney’s new bet for offering its fans a game in which they experience a different perspective of their universe and thus introduce them to an RPG full of challenges. Disney Mirrorverse plans to show an alternate world where some of the most endearing characters in their stories face the Fractured, the villains who seek to destroy everything.

“This stunning new adventure will appeal to die-hard Disney fans and RPG fans alike, and we can’t wait to show gamers what lies on the other side of the Stellar Mirror.”said Sean Shoptaw, senior vice president of Games and Interactive Experiences for Disney Parks.

You can now pre-register for the game on the official Disney Mirrorverse site. Action that will lead you to get one of the first rewards, as players who pre-register on iOS devices will earn the Golden Mickey Mouse avatar when the game launches, while those who pre-register on the Google Play Store will get the Stellar avatar Mirror.

Disney Mirrorverse ensures to arrive with many rewards that will be obtained as the story mode progresses, in addition to adding monthly missions that will keep your players entertained.

This game joins Disney Melee which is not only available for iOS but is apple arcade exclusive and other company games. Let’s hope it has the success that its developers promise, for the moment the trailer makes you want to play it now.

Related topics: Games

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!