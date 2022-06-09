Disney misses the next MCU cameo that we will see in Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel’s Disney+ Debut Credits Reveal Which MCU Character Will Appear Next In The Series

since it premiered Hombre de Hierro in 2008, Marvel Studios He has made a habit of putting short scenes after the credits of each of his projects. However, with Ms Marvel -which is now broadcast on Disney+– the biggest surprise could be hidden in the credits themselves.

In the comics, kamala khan formed and led another team of teenage superheroes called The Champions. However, it would not be hard to believe that the UCM decided to reduce the number of superhero teams out there, even if it means that a theoretical team of young avengers in this franchise it would be made up of at least ten members.

Next cameo in the series Ms. Marvel

Now, it looks like Ms. Marvel’s credits might have teased a possible future cameo from one of the leaders of the Young Avengers, which translates into the probable addition of Kamala to the possible future team of the MCU. In the credits of episode 1, in the slot of 45:31 it can be read: «Ms. Steinfeld’s Makeup Artist: Chris Milone«, which seems to hint at a role for hailee steinfeldwho debuted in the MCU as Kate Bishop in Hawk Eye recently.

To situate ourselves, Milone is a make-up artist based in New York who has been Steinfeld’s personal make-up artist in the second season of Dickinsonhis series of AppleTV+. As shown in the credits of Hawkeye and as confirmed by Milone on her Instagram, he returned to work with the actress for the Marvel Studios Disney + series.

Could Kate Bishop be in Ms. Marvel or was it a slip?

Could this slip in the credits mean that Hailee Steinfeld will appear in a later episode of Ms. Marvel to recruit Kamala into a new team of heroes she’s putting together? Well, that wouldn’t make much sense for a reason. It is already known that Iman Vellani will star the marvelsthe sequel to Captain Marvelbeside Brie Larson Y Teyona Parris, so the aspiring superhero may not have time for another superhero team. So it is possible that the cameo stays in that.