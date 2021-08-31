Disney + movie is coming, according to a report

Pirates of the Caribbean is undoubtedly one of the sagas Disney most successful that has ever been produced by the company of the “if you can dream it you can do it“. With an exceptional cast, first and foremost the beloved Johnny Depp, to date we have 5 films and countless external merchandise projects and much more. But what future does it look like for the whole series? While we already know some things, today we discover a completely new one linked to the platform Disney +.

Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge (here our review) is the fifth and last film released in theaters around the world. A sixth episode we already know is in development, but unfortunately this will be devoid of the central protagonist and cornerstone of the entire production: Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). After the departure from Disney, the entire brand is looking for new seas to sail and is doing it with more routes.

In addition to a direct sequel to the saga, Disney also wants to work on a reboot starring the new Hollywood star, Margot Robbie. But that is not all.

In fact, just today we learned that, according to a report, one new unpublished production will soon be in the works for direct release on the proprietary video streaming platform Disney +. If on the one hand we have a sequel film, and on the other a reboot of the series, what can we still expect new?

It will probably be a separate project from everything else, but we don’t know any kind of details about it. The actors we have come to love and the routes to Tortuga could be diverted along with a new cast and a new setting. Perhaps, Disney wants to make a real universe “Pirate” able to stand up not only with the help of the well-known leading actor but thanks to the whole atmosphere that permeates these top-level productions.

Alternatively it could happen that Margot Robbie can become a new central character of the entire work, dividing himself between reboot and film in video streaming. What is certain is that Disney seems to want to lead everyone towards one goal: to become Pirates of the Caribbean a brand loved even without its captain.

Nothing at the moment has an official release date, but it will certainly be interesting to see how (perhaps) 3 similar productions will be managed in order to still create that need for Rum and sea that they loved so much.