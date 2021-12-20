Disney movies on TV at Christmas 2021: complete programming

Here are all the Disney films (animated but not only) that we will see on TV during the Christmas 2021 holidays.

The period of the Christmas holidays is, by now by tradition, the one in which Disney films are broadcast on TV: animated ones but not only. Disney’s fairy tales have conquered generations and generations of spectators and even now they are not only seen willingly by children but also by adults. But what are the Disney films broadcast on TV in the days of the 2021 Christmas holidays? Let’s see together.

Disney movies on TV at Christmas 2021

Disney film programming begins Monday, December 20 with Looking for Dory broadcast in prime time on Rai 2, starting at around 21.20. On Wednesday 22 December, on Rai 1, Pinocchio will be broadcast starting at 2.125, but in this case it is not the Disney animated film but the film directed by Matteo Garrone.

On Christmas day, December 25, it is broadcast on Rai 3 instead Coco (starting at 21.20). In Santo Stefano, on December 26, there is on Rai 1 Maleficent – Mistress of Evil, with Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. Other live action aired on Monday 27 December: Cinderella.

Angelina Jolie Maleficent

Still on the subject of live action, Thursday 30 December will be broadcast on Rai 1 The beauty and the Beast (starting at 21.20) starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. On the evening of the New Year’s Eve, Friday 31 December, one of the great Disney animated classics is broadcast on Rai 2: The Aristocats.

On Wednesday 5 January it will be broadcast on Rai 2 The Return of Mary Poppins, the Mary Poppins sequel starring Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Jim Norton and Meryl Streep.

