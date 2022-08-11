Disney +: “My name is Groot”, the adventures of the smallest Guardians of the Galaxy

In “Volume 2” of their adventures, he stole the show from the other Guardians of the Galaxy by wiggling to the notes of “Mr. Blue Sky”, Electric Light Orchestra… Baby Groot now has his own series, or rather his suite of shorts, available on Disney+ from this Wednesday, August 10.

The little character, who is to the Marvel universe what Baby Yoda is to the Star Wars universe, that is to say a huge vector of sympathy but also a machine for derivative products, is not at his first adventure. Indeed, the “original” Groot – understand “the humanoid tree of more than two meters” – who sacrificed himself for his team in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, is indeed dead. This Baby Groot comes from a replanted branch of the first: botanically speaking, it is a cutting.

A half-clumsy, half-brazen Baby Groot

The spectators also no longer know very well who is who, to the point that James Gunn, the director of the two parts, is often asked to clarify the situation of the character. “He’s a completely different Groot. He’s his son, ”explained the director in a tweet last weekend.

Many times. It’s a completely different Groot. It’s his son. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 7, 2022

Groot, or rather Baby Groot, now has his own miniseries in the “MCU”, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the form of a series of animated shorts centered on his misadventures, with a little bit of slapstick comedy that pays homage to his clumsy side. The fiction takes place after the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie, thus signaling a slight step back in the overall timeline, but you don’t have to be up to speed on the other MCU movies to appreciate it.

We laugh at the tribulations of this half-clumsy, half-brazen shrub… A kid who is always forgiven for his nonsense, no matter how serious. And a rascal who, amusing detail, if he is now ten times smaller than the original Groot, remains doubled – in all languages ​​- by the nervous Vin Diesel. Easy, the little hero repeats the same sentence over and over again!