Disney + news: The French Dispatch and The Walking Dead arrive in February

Like every month, here we are back to talk about the contents coming up Disney +: during the month of February new movies will come, like The French Dispatch, and new seasons of established TV series, first of all The Walking Dead And Family Guy.
Here’s all the content coming to Disney +:
- Pam & Tommy, first three episodes from February 2: Set in the early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based
on the incredible true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape.
- The King’s Man – The Origins, film from February 23: When history’s worst tyrants and criminal minds come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them.
- The Proud family: stronger and prouder, series from February 23: revival of the acclaimed series The Proud Family, follows the adventures and misadventures of fourteen-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they go through everyday life with hilarity and lightheartedness.
- The French Dispatch, film from February 16: Wes Anderson’s film, which brings to life a collection of articles from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional twentieth-century French city.
- The Walking Dead, second part of the eleventh season from February 21: The Walking Dead returns with some of the protagonists battling the impending attack of the Reapers: while others in Alexandria must face the devastating wrath of Mother Nature.
- The Rise of Memories, documentary from February 3Widely recognized as the greatest alpinist of his generation, Alex Lowe was a leading figure in the world of outdoor sports. His eldest son, Max, was only 11 years old in 1999 when Alex was buried in an avalanche along with his climbing partner and cameraman David Bridges on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma.
- What We Do in the Shadows, third season from February 16: follows four vampires who have “lived” together for hundreds of years.