Disney offers $301 million to Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

doJohnny Depp is back as Captain Jack Sparrow?

After winning the libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Disney executives are in talks with the actor for him to reprise his role as the famous Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise Pirates of theCaribbean.

According to various electronic media, including Daily Mail, New York Post, Express Y ThePrint, The mouse company has offered Depp $301 million to return to the franchise and possibly do a spinoff of his character.

Also, in their attempt to “heal” their relationship, it has been revealed that Disney also plans to add a “sizable donation” to a charity of Depp’s choosing. as a gesture of “goodwill”.

Will Johnny Depp accept Disney’s offer and return as Jack Sparrow?

During the defamation trial, Johnny Depp testified that he would never play Jack Sparrow again even if Disney offered him $300 million. Well, the reports indicate that the offer reached Depp before the trial began, but it is not until now that the actor is really considering it.

“The actor was contacted prior to his libel trial against Amber Heard and heThey asked if I’d be interested in coming back for a pirate movie or two. (…) What I can tell you is that The studio has already written a draft for a series about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his character. iconic”, revealed a source close to the actor for the DailyMail.

The deal is that Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and have his own series on Disney+ about the early life of the Captain.