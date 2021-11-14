Disney + offers new streaming content: movies and TV series

Lots of news at home Disney, announced on the occasion of the Disney + Day. The streaming platform is preparing to give its users lots of original and non-original content that will enliven the month of November and beyond. As of November 12, 2021, The Walt Disney Company has uploaded 17 new content streaming that range between Pixar and Marvel, Star Wars, Star and National Geographic. Among the novelties brought to streaming figure Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, the new drama series starring Michael Keaton. And again, for Marvel aficionados, it arrives Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, recently released in the hall. Even fans of Billie Eilish will find his documentary on Disney + Happier then Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles – Making Of, a sort of behind the scenes that takes up the experience of the young rapper’s concert.

Disney + Day: all the news in streaming

In view of the sequel, As if by magic starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey finally comes streaming on Disney +. Another novelty concerns the fans of Frozen. In fact, Disney has uploaded a new original series starring the cute snowman, entitled The tales of Olaf, which will retrace all the classic Disney stories. From the Pixar world instead comes the short film Hi Alberto, sequel to Luca.

The streaming platform has not finished the surprises. Apparently, once a week, Disney will upload new original content, whether it’s a movie, series or show doesn’t make much difference. For example, the TV series is highly anticipated Hawkeye, dedicated to the Marvel character of Hawk eye out November 24 only on Disney +. The animated film is also coming Encanto, out December 24, e The Rescue by National Geographic on December 31st. It also comes The Last Duel, the latest film with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, available in streaming from December 1st. Side Stars, Disney has guaranteed the renewal of the contents: it is coming, for example, on December 1st The Big Leap – Another opportunity, while The Wonder Years will make its debut on December 22nd.

What to expect from Disney + in 2022

For next year, Disney has already announced the arrival of new content. For example, the documentary will be distributed The Reason I Jump based on the best seller of the same name by Naoki Higashida. The Spanish thriller is also expected Antidisturbios: Riot Control Unit. In 2022 we will see Lily James recite in Pam & Tommy alongside Sebastian Stan. In addition, thanks to FX, Disney + will be distributing the TV series Pistols, dedicated to the Sex Pistols band.

The company has set itself the goal of developing and making 60 original productions by 2024. And, to make this dream come true, it is trying to give voice to many stories. For example, it seems that in Spain there will be one TV series on Balenciaga. The title is still tentative, but the story will follow a man who dared to challenge his social status (being the fifth child of a seamstress and a humble fisherman) by becoming a fashion legend. Another project in the pipeline concerns the live action series Nautilus, starring Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery, The Pursuit of Love) who will play Captain Nemo. Another comedy project coming soon is Wedding Season, which stars Gavin Drea and Rosa Salazar.

