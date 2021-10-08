News

Disney Plus announces spin-off on Agatha Harkness (WandaVision)

WandaVision (of which you can retrieve a splendid photo book on its processing thanks to Amazon) is the popular Marvel series that combines classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and stars Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two individuals with super powers who lead idealized suburban lives. , but who begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems.

Now, as reported by Variety, Disney Plus is working on a spin-off from the series and it looks just like the actress Kathryn Hahn will return to wear the role of the witch Agatha Harkness. But let’s see in more detail.

WandaVision

Arriving the spin-off on Agatha Harkness (WandaVision)

The new spin-off of WandaVision is described as a “dark comedy” series, which sees the return of the lead writer of the main series, Jac Schaeffer writer and executive producer of the new project. Schaeffer is also known for writing, directing and producing the feature film Timer and for having written the animated short Frozen – The Adventures of Olaf and the feature film The Hustle with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. He also worked on the history of the Marvel film Black Widow.

WandaVision

WandaVision aired earlier this year from January to March. The show, the first live-action Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus, was met with broad acclaim. She ultimately garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including one awarded to Kathryn Hahn for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

In WandaVision Agatha, played by Kathryn Hahn, She pretended to be Agnes, a neighbor of Wanda and Vision in the series, and ultimately turned out to be a seasoned witch whose goal was to steal Wanda’s powers.

WandaVision

Marvel for the moment has not revealed information on the spin-off, and details on the plot and characters will hardly be shared in the short term. The series will still debut on Disney Plus, presumably in the course of 2023 given the multiple commitments of Marvel and Disney and the future projects of the actress, already involved in Knives Out 2 And The Shrink Next Door.

