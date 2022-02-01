Disney Plus confirms How I Met Your Father, The King’s Man – Le Origini and The Walking Dead 11b among the next releases

Disney Plus shared information on the new titles coming out on the platform, also sharing for the occasion the new commercial “House of Disney Plus”, which tells part of the line up it proposes using the iconic Disney narrative.

After the debut on the streaming platform of Pam & Tommythe series with Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen available with the first three episodes from Wednesday 2 February followed by a new episode every week, coming to Disney Plus are the film The King’s Man – The Origins (from 23 February), the second part of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead (from February 21). Here all the main news of February 2022 coming out on Disney Plus.

Among the novelties of March, Disney Plus has confirmed the releases of the Disney and Pixar films Red (from 11 March), of the film Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures (from 25 March) and the original series Moon Knight (from March 30).

Disney Plus has also confirmed the debut date of the series How I Met Your Father, available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on the streaming platform.

Over the next few months, Disney Plus will also arrive The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol And West Side Story.

All of these titles will join the vast catalog of TV series and movies already available for streaming on the platform, including Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, Only Murders in the Buildingthe Marvel series Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett and the Disney movie Encanto.

House of Disney Plus | Spot

The next news on Disney Plus

Pam and Tommy – from February 2, 2022

Set in the early days of the internet, when there were still no rules, Pam & Tommy is based on the true story of the sex tape of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan).

The King’s Man – The Origins – from 23 February 2022

When the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them. The King’s Man – The Origins reveals the birth of the first independent intelligence agency.

The Walking Dead – from 21 February 2022

This February, The Walking Dead returns with most of the protagonists engaged in fighting the impending battle unleashed by the attack of the Reapers, while others, in Alexandria, must face the devastating wrath of Mother Nature. For everyone, the world is literally collapsing before their eyes. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Someone will find hope again. Others, however, will be pushed beyond the point of no return. Only one truth remains: lives are hanging by a thread and every decision will drastically change their future, their chances of survival and the state of each community.

The Dropout – Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deceit. The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, in an incredible story of ambition and fame gone horribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire in the world lose everything in the blink of an eye?

How I Met Your Father – In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met her father: a story that takes the viewer back to the present, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want. from life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless possibilities.

Red – Disney and Pixar Red stars Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming, is protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter: an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her. And as if the changes in her interests, her relationships and her body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which basically means ALWAYS), she transforms into a giant red panda! Red is directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar Bao short film) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck – Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck continues the hilarious adventures of the prehistoric mammals most loved by the public. Eager for some independence from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out in search of their own place, but quickly find themselves trapped in a huge underground cavern. They are rescued by Buck, the one-eyed ferret, a lover of adventure and dinosaur hunting, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs that inhabit the Lost World.

Moon Knight – Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a quiet employee of a gift shop, who is struck by memory lapses and memories from another life. Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven / Marc’s enemies approach, the two must investigate their complex identities as they delve into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.

The Kardashians – In 2022 the countdown of a new series begins. The Kardashians is coming to Disney +! The Kardashian / Jenner family will bring an exciting new chapter to Disney + thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.

Pistol – Based on the 2018 memoir of legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol”, the series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of the greatest rock stories ever, moving from neighborhoods West London, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s infamous Kings Road SEX store, to the international controversy that accompanied the release of “Never Mind the Bollocks”, often regarded as one of the most influential albums ever.

West Side Story – Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, West Side Story, a reinterpretation of the 1957 musical, tells the story of forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two street gangs of teenagers of different ethnic origins.