Disney Plus Day 2022: What are the premieres that arrive on the platform? | Television | Entertainment

with the annual event Disney Expo D23 2022 which will take place in California starting this Friday, Disney Plus Day is also here and the platform streaming promises content for everyone during the month.

The annual celebration, which was brought forward from its usual mid-November anniversary date, will deliver exclusive content from Disney+ as well as the premieres in streaming of Thor: Love and Thunder and the new tape live action of Pinocchio.

Once again, there are plenty of new and exciting titles in their hubs, including Marvel, starwars, pixar Y National Geographicas well as charming new titles from Disney.

Disney D23 Expo 2022: When and what time to see the Disney convention conferences in Ecuador and Mexico

Disney Plus Day releases for streaming

These are the titles announced so far that will be available to stream on Disney Plus Day.

Pinocchio. Disney has once again sprinkled its fairy dust on the 21st century to turn Pinocchio in a real boytransforming the classic 1940, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto and the new rising star Benjamin Evans Ainsworth like the puppet

Disney presents the first trailer for ‘Pinocchio’, with Tom Hanks as Geppetto

Frozen Y Frozen 2 Sing-Along. Children’s favorite story since its premiere. Now Frozen breaks into singing versions of both movies.

Remembering. An inspiring short film about the origin of ideas and where they go once they are forgotten.

Welcome to the club. This short of The Simpsonfollows Lisa Simpson as she turns evil in an attempt to become princess.

Thor: Love and Thunder. After its theatrical release around the world, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes its debut on the streaming service.

cars on the road. They are the cars that children already know and love. Lightning McQueen and Mater star in this Disney Plus original series and embark on a road trip to meet Mater’s sister.

The series derived from ‘Cars’, ‘Cars On The Road’ already has a premiere date on Disney + and presents its first trailer

unknown land. For audiences looking for mystery and horror, this Argentinian series is sure to do the trick as Eric Dalaras tries to solve the mystery of his parents’ disappearance eight years ago.

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory. The latest documentary National Geographicfollow Bertie through the stories of many wild animals in some of the harshest climates.

growing-up. From the mind of Brie Larson and Culture.House, growing-up is a hybrid documentary series that explores adolescence and its many triumphs and challenges.

Brie Larson attends the Disney+ “Growing Up” Red Carpet Premiere Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 7, 2022 in Hollywood.

Photo: AFP

dancing with the stars. The most memorable dances of the professionals. Before the dance extravaganza finds its new home on Disney Plus, the stars recall some of their favorite moments throughout the seasons. competitions for 17 years.

Mike. For those in the UK and Ireland, the Hulu Original Mike release will finally be available, from the makers of I, Tonya comes an 8-part series that explores the ups and downs of Mike Tyson.

wedding season. TV show that mixes genres. It follows an already engaged Katie who begins an affair with Stefan after falling in love at a wedding. Two months later, Katie’s fiancé and her family are murdered.

Documentaries and specials

‘Making Of’ Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. One for the Star Wars fans, delves into the creation of Obi-Wan Kenobi10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith (Episode III).

Assembled. The star lineup of Marvel’s latest installment, Thor: love and thunderdivulges behind-the-scenes details, including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi.

What is Disney Plus Day

The Disney Plus Day is a day dedicated to celebrating all that Disney’s streaming service has to offer, and in addition to tons of new titles, Disney + also offers an offer to celebrate the occasion. Starting September 8, new subscribers in Latin America can get their first month of Disney+ for only $1.49. This offer of 75% off ends September 19. Then it will return to its usual value, $5.99 per month.

The celebration includes the event Disney Expo D23 2022which is scheduled for September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, California.