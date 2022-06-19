Disney Plus: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ will enter the catalog on June 22

On June 22, Disney+ subscribers have a date… or rather, several dates in different parallel universes. That day the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives on the streaming service, the most recent Marvel movie released in theaters just a month and a half ago.

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, marks the long-awaited return to the MCU of one of the most beloved characters: Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who embarks on a journey into the unknown together with new mystical allies and others already known, going through the mind-blowing and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face off against a mysterious new adversary.

Along with Cumberbatch, the cast of the new film includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gómez (América Chávez), Michael Stühlbarg (Dr. Nic West) and Rachel McAdams (Christine ).

Inside the MCU, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” faces the supreme task of balancing the Multiverse, with a timeline merging in every way. Thus, the Marvel team ensures that the film is a direct sequel to multiple series and films from the original series of Disney+ WandaVision and Loki —available with all their episodes on the platform— up to the Doctor Strange movies.

Marvel Studios is working on a new Daredevil series for Disney Plus

Marvel Studios is working on a new series about Daredevil that will come to Disney Plus. According to Variety, said project will be written by screenwriters Matt Corman and Chris Ord; It also transpired that Charlie Cox will return as the main star.

However, to date, neither Marvel Studios nor Disney + have not issued a statement in this regard, but it is expected that the next few days will reveal it officially.

Before this new project comes to light, there are already rumors about the possible cameos that Murdock will have in She-Hulk and Echo, whose productions have already revealed their first advances.

In addition, regarding the cast, the return of Deborah Ann Wall as Karen, Elden Henson as Fogg and even Jon Bernthal as The Punisher or Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin is also possible.

In November 2020, Daredevil returned home amid uncertainty after some time after its success on Netflix screens. As recalled, the streaming platform worked on various series focused on the Marvel universe, after starting with “Daredevil”, starring Charlie Cox, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018.

