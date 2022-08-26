Disney Plus finally premieres all five seasons of The Resident

None of us are strangers to medical dramas, and even when we generally remember Hugh Laurie in the emblematic role of Gregory House, or Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor, there are many other programs that are worthy of long weekend marathons. , as is the case of El Residente, whose five seasons will arrive on Disney Plus on August 3, 2022.

If you haven’t seen the series, it will take you through the last years of training of a young doctor, who both for better and for worse, lets see all the situations that occur in hospitals of the United States, which closely resembles the reality of many countries.

And it is that Conrad Hawkins is one of the best doctors at Chastain Park Memory hospital, described as someone charming and arrogant, although recognized for always taking an unconventional approach in most of his cases, although his personal goal seems to be shatter any romantic hopes and dreams the first-year residents may have.

A cast of first

It is difficult to deny that one of the most attractive points of The Resident is its main cast, since it is made up of stars such as Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls), Manish Dayal (Agents of Shield), Bruce Greenwood (who participates in the live- action from Gerald’s Game, book by Stephen King), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Deadly Zone), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Tasso Feldman (The Artist).

Although they are the actors and actresses who have appeared in more than 70 episodes of the series, we also want to mention Shaunette Renée Wilson, an actress who is part of the cast of Indiana Jones 5tape that will arrive in 2023 and that will bring back Harrison Ford in the emblematic role.

Where is The Resident going?

The fifth season of the show premiered internationally on March 23, 2022, where it continues with hethe fight of doctors and nurses against the corrupt system that increasingly eats away at the medical world, all while his passions remain focused on being able to save as many lives as possible.

For those who have already seen this season, and for those who have not, we warn you that there will be some spoilers, the series presented in its most recent season the departure of VanCamp, revealing to Deadline that the reason is her recent maternitysince at this moment in life his highest priority is family.

Emily VanCamp in The Resident. / DisneyPlus

As for the sixth season, it was renewed just a day before the final chapter of the fifth aired, although it seems that the negotiations were somewhat complicated. That said, its premiere is estimated to be on September 20, 2022. @mundiario