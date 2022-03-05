Disney plus link: Check HERE all the premieres of March 2022, Moon Knight, Red, Marvel, West Side Story

The Disney Plus streaming platform will premiere new productions this month that will seek to compete against new Netflix releases. In this note from El Popular we will tell you what movies and series will be implemented in the catalog.
YOU CAN SEE: What are the highest grossing movies in Marvel history?
Let us remember that in this month of March, new Marvel series will be released, such as Moon Knight, which will be played by Oscar Isaac.
In addition, the platform commemorates the International Women’s Day creating a special and highlighting movies and series starring women.
- cruel
- Black Widow
- Jane
- mulan
- Charm
- Raya and the last dragon
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Wandavision
Series to premiere on Disney Plus
- March 2: Mickey Mouse Funhouse
The Proud Family: Bigger and Better
pet seekers
Beyond Magic with DMC
- March 9: Heirs of the Night – Seasons 1 and 2
Impact with Gal Gadot
- March 16: Amphibia – Season 3
Spidey and his amazing friends
chef slime
Dino Dana – Season 3
Life Below Zero: Port Protection – Season 3
- 23 of March: The Savior Brothers
Pj Masks – seasons 1 to 3 and 5
Guardians of Alaska – Season 2
Deadly Disasters
- March 30th: Moon Knight
Meet Me in Paris – Season 3
Amazon: lost civilizations
Wild Latam
YOU CAN SEE: Disney+ Debuts Mickey Mouse’s Winter Wonderland
Films to premiere on Disney Plus
- March 2: Love without barriers
- March 4: Invasion Earth
- March 11th: NET
The largest bull shark in the world
- March 18th: Cheaper per dozen
more than robots
Lost Cities: Tikal
Zog
- 23 of March: Parallel universes
- March 25th: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (SOUR: the movie)
Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring
Surviving the Mount St. Helens disaster
Ole: Ferdinand’s journey
- March 11th: Hugging the panda: behind the net