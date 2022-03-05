Disney plus link: Check HERE all the premieres of March 2022, Moon Knight, Red, Marvel, West Side Story

The Disney Plus streaming platform will premiere new productions this month that will seek to compete against new Netflix releases. In this note from El Popular we will tell you what movies and series will be implemented in the catalog.

YOU CAN SEE: What are the highest grossing movies in Marvel history?

Let us remember that in this month of March, new Marvel series will be released, such as Moon Knight, which will be played by Oscar Isaac.

In addition, the platform commemorates the International Women’s Day creating a special and highlighting movies and series starring women.

cruel

Black Widow

Jane

mulan

Charm

Raya and the last dragon

Impact with Gal Gadot

Wandavision

Series to premiere on Disney Plus

March 2 : Mickey Mouse Funhouse

The Proud Family: Bigger and Better

pet seekers

Beyond Magic with DMC

: Mickey Mouse Funhouse The Proud Family: Bigger and Better pet seekers Beyond Magic with DMC March 9 : Heirs of the Night – Seasons 1 and 2

Impact with Gal Gadot

: Heirs of the Night – Seasons 1 and 2 Impact with Gal Gadot March 16: Amphibia – Season 3

Spidey and his amazing friends

chef slime

Dino Dana – Season 3

Life Below Zero: Port Protection – Season 3

23 of March : The Savior Brothers

Pj Masks – seasons 1 to 3 and 5

Guardians of Alaska – Season 2

Deadly Disasters

: The Savior Brothers Pj Masks – seasons 1 to 3 and 5 Guardians of Alaska – Season 2 Deadly Disasters March 30th: Moon Knight

Meet Me in Paris – Season 3

Amazon: lost civilizations

Wild Latam

YOU CAN SEE: Disney+ Debuts Mickey Mouse’s Winter Wonderland

Films to premiere on Disney Plus

March 2 : Love without barriers

: Love without barriers March 4 : Invasion Earth

: Invasion Earth March 11th : NET

The largest bull shark in the world

: NET The largest bull shark in the world March 18th : Cheaper per dozen

more than robots

Lost Cities: Tikal

Zog

: Cheaper per dozen more than robots Lost Cities: Tikal Zog 23 of March: Parallel universes