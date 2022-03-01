Disney Plus: Meet its March 2022 releases

“West Side Story”, “Red” and “Moon Knight” are some of the Disney Plus premieres for March



More information Warner and Disney cancel their premieres in Russia, including ‘The Batman’

‘Morbius’ premieres new trailer, with Jared Leto and Michael Keaton

The Disney Plus platform begins March with a renewed program of series, movies and documentaries. Among these, the new Marvel Studios series “Moon Knight” and the movie “Turning Red” stand out.

Wednesday, March 2

Films

“Westside Story”

sets

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (Season 2)

documentaries

“Pet Seekers” (Season 1)

“Cheat Your Mind” (Season 1)

Friday March 4

documentaries



“Invasion Earth” (Season 1)

Wednesday March 9

sets

“Heirs of the Night” (Seasons 1 and 2)

documentaries

Impact with Gal Gadot

Friday March 11

Films

“Net”

documentaries

“Hugging the panda (behind “Red”)

“The World’s Largest Bull Shark”

Wednesday March 16

sets

“Amphibia” (Season 3)

“Spidey” (New episodes)

“Slime Chef” (Season 1)

“Dino Dana” (Season 1)

Friday March 18

Films

“cheaper by the dozen”

“zog”

documentaries

“More Than Robots”

“Lost Cities: Tikal”

Wednesday March 23

Films

“Parallel universes”

sets

“The Savior Brothers”

“PJ Mask” (Season 5)

documentaries

“Alaska Guardians” (Season 1)

“Deadly Disasters”

Friday March 25

Films

“Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film)”

“Ole: Ferdinand’s Journey”

specials



“Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring”

documentaries

“Surviving the Mount St, Hele disaster”

Wednesday, March 30

sets

“Moon Knight” (episode 1)

“Meet me in Paris”

documentaries

“Amazon: Lost Civilizations”

“Wild Latin” (Season 1)

More information Paramount also cancels its premieres in Russia, including ‘Sonic 2’ and ‘The Lost City’

Disney: The ‘Mickey Mouse’ Company’s Classic Movies

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×22 Season finale: our ranking of the year, why we watch series and movies and goodbye

The year is over and so is the third season of the podcast. We started by doing an exercise in series and movie buff nostalgia; then we comment on what our favorite productions of the year are; and finally, the “may the force be with you” moment. It has been a great trip.