Disney Plus Mexico: premieres March 2022

Meet the upcoming Disney Plus releases in March 2022. Among the novelties include the latest film by Steven Spielberg Love without barriersnominated for an Oscar, including the category of Best Picture and Best Direction. The Pixar film, Netand the documentary Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (SOUR: The Movie).

Also, wait for the first episode of the series Moon Kight, the next installment of Marvel Studios arrives in the Latin American catalog for the end of the month. Below we give you the complete list of premieres of The Walt Disney Company to see in streaming. If you want more entertainment at home, remember to take a look at the movie premieres on netflixby March 2022.

Picture of Moon Knight

It is time for you to know the complete list of Disney premieres in Mexico and Latin America that are added to the enormous catalog of the platform in streaming.

Premiere movies on Disney Plus Mexico

Love without barriers

Premiere: March 2

Steven Spielberg’s film has been nominated in 7 categories for the 2022 Oscar Awards, including best picture and best direction.

in the plot of Love without barrierstwo teenagers of different ethnic roots fall in love in New York City, in the middle of the 1950s. Because the film is a new version of the legendary musical West Side Story, this story portrays the confrontation between two street gangs .

Net

Premiere: March 11

Directed by Oscar winner Domee Shi, Net from Disney and Pixar presents Mei Lee (Itatí Cantoral), a 13-year-old girl who is torn between remaining her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos that comes with adolescence. Ming, her mother who is overprotective of her and a bit bossy of her, is never far from her, an “unfortunate” reality for the teenager. And as if the changes in her interests, her relationships, and her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited, she turns into a giant red panda!

cheaper per dozen

Premiere: March 18

The Disney+ Original Movie cheaper per dozen, is a remake of the hit 2003 comedy, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. The story portrays the funny and heartwarming story of the Bakers, a stepfamily of 12 as they go through hectic home life while also running the family business.

Parallel universes

Premiere: March 23

Four old friends, Sam, Bilal, Romane and Victor, lead a quiet life in a peaceful mountain village when a mysterious event changes their world. In a split second, the universe discards its rules and rearranges everything: the present, the future and the multiverses merge, separating the teenagers and sending them to parallel worlds, in different time frames.

They try to understand what has happened and strive to meet again and turn back time, to return to the world “in which they used to live”. Facing their potential destinations will give them the opportunity to grow up and see things differently, as their parents will or as Lieutenant Retz will, who will have to face an investigation for the first time.

Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring

Premiere: March 25

In a magical and imaginative world, Mickey Mouse and his best friends face the fun adventures of everyday life, while discovering that they can triumph over anything as long as they have their friendship.

Premiere series on Disney Plus Mexico

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Premiere: March 2

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is a fantastical place where Fanny, a magical playhouse that talks and interacts with Mickey, Minnie and their friends, takes the gang on wacky and hilarious adventures filled with fantasy play and wish fulfillment.

Impact with Gal Gadot

Premiere: March 9

National Geographic Presents: Impact with Gal Gadot, the new series of documentary shorts has six episodes. Follow six powerful stories from six women who are making an extraordinary impact in their communities around the world. Despite living in places marked by violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, oppression, and natural disasters, they dare to dream, speak their minds, and lead.

The women featured in each short film come from very different backgrounds – Brazil, Puerto Rico, Michigan, California, Louisiana and Tennessee – but they are all connected by their unwavering determination and commitment to improving the lives of those around them.

amphibianSeason 3

Premiere: March 16

amphibian is an animated comedy series that follows the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantasy world of Amphibia, a rural swamp filled with frog people. There she meets a young frog named Sprig Plantar, her unpredictable sister Polly, and overprotective grandfather Hop Pop. With Sprig’s help, Anne will become a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life. her.

the savior brothers

Premiere: March 23

The five Salvador brothers must come together to restore the glory of their antique and magic shop, and in this way save the family legacy. For that, they must settle their differences and learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, the Quiroga brothers will appear willing to end that legacy, which will trigger a series of supernatural adventures.

Moon KnightSeason 2

Premiere: March 30

Episode 1 of the series follows Steven Grant, a gift shop clerk who suffers from memory conditions that either blank him out or bring back flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder, and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As they face off against their enemies, Steven/Marc must navigate their complex identities as they plunge into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt. Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the screenwriter and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers.

Premiere documentaries on Disney Plus Mexico

More Than Robots

Premiere: March 18

They build and move their own future (and ours). More Than Robots follows four teams of young people from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST robotics competition.

Discover the teams from Mexico City, China, Japan and Los Angeles as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs to the highly competitive world championships.

Hugging the Panda: Behind Red

Premiere: March 11

Hugging the Panda: Behind Red is a documentary about the team of women at the helm of Red, the new Disney and Pixar movie. A behind-the-scenes look at director Domee Shi’s work alongside her core creative team, this documentary reveals the impressive professional and personal journeys that led to this humorous and endearing film that’s easy to feel for. ID.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (SOUR: The Movie)

Premiere: March 25

For the first time, Olivia takes the audience on a family trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album for Geffen Records, SOURto Los Angeles.

Along the way, Rodrigo reminisces about the writing and creation of her record-breaking debut album, and shares the personal feelings of a young woman going through a very specific period in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage of the making of her album, audiences will be able to join her on her cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR.