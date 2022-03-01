Disney Plus premieres March 2022: series and movies

The Disney plus streaming platform has already announced the premieres that will arrive in its catalog during the month of March. The movie “Cheaper by the dozen” was released in 2003 and you can see it from the 18th of the month.
Marvel’s “Moon Knight” miniseries and Pixar’s ‘RED’ will also be released. It is certainly a great month to be a subscriber to the platform. Here we leave you the list of movies and series that will be released in the month of March.
Films
Love without barriers – March 2
RED – March 11
Hugging the Panda: Behind Red – March 11
Cheaper by the dozen – March 18
More Than Robots – March 18
Parallel Universes – March 23
SOUR: The Movie – March 25
Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring – March 25
sets
Mickey Mouse Funhouse – March 2
The Salvador brothers – March 23
Moon Knight -March 30
All releases for March
Pet seekers (T1) – March 2
Beyond Magic with DMC (S1) – March 2
Invasion Earth – March 4
Heirs of the Night (T1-T2) – March 9
Impact with Gal Gadot (T1) – March 9
The world’s largest bull shark – March 11
Amphibia (T3) – March 16
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (T1) – March 16
Slime Chef (S1) – March 16
Dino Dana (T3) – March 16
Life below zero: port protection (T3) – March 16
Lost Cities: Tikal – March 18
Zog – March 18
PJ Masks (S5) – March 23
Guardians of Alaska (T2) – March 23
Deadly disasters (T1) – March 23
Surviving the Mount St. Helens disaster – March 25
Olé: Ferdinand’s journey – March 25
Meet me in Paris – March 30
PJ Masks MVs – March 30
Amazon: Lost Civilizations – March 30
Wild Latam – March 30