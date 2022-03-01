Disney Plus premieres March 2022: series and movies

The Disney plus streaming platform has already announced the premieres that will arrive in its catalog during the month of March. The movie “Cheaper by the dozen” was released in 2003 and you can see it from the 18th of the month.

Marvel’s “Moon Knight” miniseries and Pixar’s ‘RED’ will also be released. It is certainly a great month to be a subscriber to the platform. Here we leave you the list of movies and series that will be released in the month of March.

Films

Love without barriers – March 2

RED – March 11

Hugging the Panda: Behind Red – March 11

Cheaper by the dozen – March 18

More Than Robots – March 18

Parallel Universes – March 23

SOUR: The Movie – March 25

Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring – March 25

sets

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – March 2

The Salvador brothers – March 23

Moon Knight -March 30

All releases for March

Pet seekers (T1) – March 2

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1) – March 2

Invasion Earth – March 4

Heirs of the Night (T1-T2) – March 9

Impact with Gal Gadot (T1) – March 9

The world’s largest bull shark – March 11

Amphibia (T3) – March 16

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (T1) – March 16

Slime Chef (S1) – March 16

Dino Dana (T3) – March 16

Life below zero: port protection (T3) – March 16

Lost Cities: Tikal – March 18

Zog – March 18

PJ Masks (S5) – March 23

Guardians of Alaska (T2) – March 23

Deadly disasters (T1) – March 23

Surviving the Mount St. Helens disaster – March 25

Olé: Ferdinand’s journey – March 25

Meet me in Paris – March 30

PJ Masks MVs – March 30

Amazon: Lost Civilizations – March 30

Wild Latam – March 30

​

​

​