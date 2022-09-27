Disney plus: premieres October 2022

Again disney-plus continues betting on the most varied content on its streaming platform. In soydecine.com we want to tell you what are the Disney plus releases in October 2022. And after a month in which he has left us long-awaited productions such as Thor: Love and Thunder either the disappointing Pinocchiothey arrive new Disney plus movies and series in October. Of course, being honest we are facing one of the poorest months of the platform in terms of incorporating new content.

Disney plus premiere movies in October 2022

How could it be otherwise, we begin our post with the movie premieres on Disney plus in october of 2022. A month in which a feature film stands out that, personally, does not attract our attention too much.

Rosaline: October 14

Rosaline | Image courtesy of Disney+

The film “Rosalina” is a fresh and fun take on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), with whom Romeo has fallen in love a long time ago. little bit. Rosalina is desperate when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Julieta (Isabela Merced) and starts to go after her, so she plans to kill her.

the famous love story and get her boy back.

Disney plus premiere series in October 2022

We continue talking about the Disney plus series in October 2022. This time we find some of the highly anticipated premieres this season.

The bear: October 5

The bear | Image courtesy of Disney+

The eight-episode series tells the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young haute cuisine chef, who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, after a tragic death. Far from the usual, Carmy will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business, his team of cooks and his strained family relationships, while dealing with the impact that the suicide of his brother has had on him. the.

Candy: October 12

CANDY TRAILER | Disney+

“Candy,” the original five-episode true crime drama miniseries, starring and executive producing Jessica Biel, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, who is a stay-at-home mom in the 1980s who has made it everything to perfection: she has a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. With lethal results. Perhaps one of the most interesting Disney plus releases in October 2022, if we talk about series.

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Season 2: October 26

TRAILER OF THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY | Disney+

“The mysterious Benedict Society” is reunited, but when Mr. Benedict and Number Two go missing in Europe, the boys take it upon themselves to find them. After navigating foreign countries and facing new adversaries, they find themselves under the influence of Dr. Curtain’s new operation: spreading happiness. When the consequences of his out-of-control methodology prove dire, the kids must find a way to stop him before their beloved Mr. Benedict, along with thousands of others around the world, are irrevocably changed.

With this we conclude with Disney plus releases in October 2022 which we look forward to. As always, you can go to the premieres section to discover the movies that you will have in theaters in October, Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Prime Video, Filmin or Movistar plus +. Remember that you can also take a look at all the blu-ray and DVD news from October 2022.