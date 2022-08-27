Disney plus: premieres September 2022

One more time disney-plus continues betting on the most varied content on its streaming platform. In soydecine.com we want to tell you what are the Disney plus premieres in September 2022.

On the occasion of Disney+Dayon September 8 they arrive at Disney + series exclusively as Mikeo Pistol and movies like Pinocchio either Thor: Love and Thunder. In addition, this month yes, the platform will incorporate other series such as Andor or tapes like the long-awaited The return of the witches 2.

Disney plus premiere movies in September 2022

How could it be otherwise, we begin our post with the movie premieres on Disney plus in September of 2022. A month in which several very interesting productions stand out that will delight the platform’s subscribers.

Pinocchio: September 8

Pinocchio (2022) © Disney

It is the story of a puppet who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. Directed by Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis, the film stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans, who has previously been in the live action disney Beauty and the Beast. A new adaptation based on one of the most famous and oldest Disney movies in its history.

Thor: love and thunder: September 8

Image courtesy of Disney

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) turned Mighty One. Thor, to face off against a galactic assassin known as the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale). One of the latest Marvel movies to hit the platform after its recent run through movie theaters.

Review of Thor: love and thunder | What to watch before Thor: Love and Thunder

The Witches Return 2: September 30

The Return of the Witches 2 | Image courtesy of Disney

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they’re out for revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc in Salem before dawn on Halloween. Sequel to one of the most memorable family witch movies.

Disney plus premiere series in September 2022

We continue talking about the Disney plus series in September 2022. This time we find some of the most anticipated premieres of the season.

Mike: September 8

Mike | Image courtesy of Disney

Mike talks about the controversial history of Mike Tyson. This 8-episode miniseries chronicles the many ups and downs of boxer Tyson’s career and personal life, from globally adored athlete to outcast and back. This series focused on Mike Tyson talks about America’s class difference, race, fame and media power, misogyny, wealth inequality, the American dream, and how we made Mike Tyson ourselves.

cars; on the road: September 8

cars; on the road | Image courtesy of Disney

The episodes follow Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country trip to reunite with Mater’s sister. Along the way, each stop is an adventure, with impressive roadside attractions and colorful new characters.

Gun: September 8

Gun | Image courtesy of Disney

Pistol is a six-episode miniseries about the rock & roll music revolution sparked by the band Sex Pistols, fronted by Steve Jones, founder and guitarist. Jones’ wild, emotional and sometimes harrowing journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic narrative of the most epic, chaotic and grimy years in music history.

The mini-series offers a compelling new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from West London’s boarding houses to SEX, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s famous Kings Road shop, to the international controversy that sparked the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, one of the most influential albums of all time.

Heart attack weddings: September 8

Heart attack weddings | Image courtesy of Disney

Stefan, a hopeless romantic, meets the charismatic Katie and, despite the fact that she is engaged to the son of a wealthy real estate mogul, they have a dizzying affair during a summer full of weddings. Soon, they find themselves on the run from the law, as Katie is the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off the police, a criminal gang and their complex feelings for each other as they try to clear their names?

Malcolm in the middle: September 14

Malcolm is 9 years old and loves to ride his scooter and hang out with his best friend, Stevie. Suddenly, he finds his life drastically changed when he is forced to go to the “gifted” class and finds himself surrounded by a group of very talented outcasts. One of the most anticipated series by Disney + users.

Andorra: September 21

Frame of Andor | Image courtesy of Disney+

Andor explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey as he discovers how to make a difference. The series tells how the Rebellion against the Empire was born, and how people and planets got involved. It is an era full of danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on a path that will make him a rebel hero.

The Kardashians, Season 2: September 22

The Kardashians | Image courtesy of Disney

The cameras recapture the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family invites viewers to join them in their greatest triumphs and struggles – from romances and life-changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives in the public eye.

The Old Man: September 28

The Old Man | Image courtesy of Disney

Based on Thomas Perry’s bestseller of the same name, “The Old Man” centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), a retired former CIA member living on the fringes of society. With the reappearance of a killer known to Chase, the old agent realizes that in order to secure his future, he must come to terms with his past.

When Dan Chase comes out of hiding, the FBI’s deputy director of counterintelligence is called in to hunt him down due to his complicated past with the fugitive.

More series on Disney plus and Star

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: September 8

Tierra incognita: September 8

Growing up: September 8

Obin-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi: September 8

With this we conclude with Disney plus premieres in September 2022 which we look forward to. As always, you can go to the premieres section to discover the movies that you will have in theaters in September, Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Prime Video, Filmin or Movistar plus +. Remember that you can also take a look at all the blu-ray and DVD news from September 2022.