Disney Plus premieres the season finale of Big Sky

We are starting to get used to Disney releasing series on various topics, something that has definitely helped make their platform more successful. It is from this perspective that the streaming service premieres the final episode of the second season of Big Sky, which will be available at dawn on August 10, 2022.

This series follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join the case of Cody’s ex-cop and ex-wife to find two sisters who were kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. However, their investigation will lead them to discover that the girls are not the only ones who have disappeared in the area, so a race against time begins to prevent the murderer from kidnapping another woman.

A story booed by the audience

Even though Big Sky has an interesting premise, as well as a story that we can feel close to our reality, the series failed to please viewers, who only gave it a 46% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And it is that the main criticisms point to the fact that the series uses many clichés that end up ridiculing the people of Montanamaking them feel like strange people and far from today.

As if that were not enough, the series does not stop adding drama in each chapter and opportunity it has, something that sadly results in a fairly predictable script, which has led the series to be considered by viewers as the worst creation of David E Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer) to date.

Although as in all cases, not everything is bad in this series, where some critics consider that the quality is enough to entertain the viewer and keep him hooked with some sequences shown in the first chapters.

an unsolved mystery

The case of Big Sky is a real unknown, since the first two seasons have been destroyed by the audience, and yet ABC continues to renew this series, whose third season is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2022.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer, Brian Geraghty, Anja Savcic, Jesse James Keitel, Omar Metwally, John Carroll Lynch and Patrick Gallagher. @worldwide