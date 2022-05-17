Disney Plus releases the official trailer for ‘Ms. Marvel’ and Brie Larson welcomes you

A new teenage superheroine is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Disney+ premiered this Tuesday the official trailer for “Ms. Marvel”, the new series starring Iman Vellani, which will hit the platform on June 8.

In the images released by Marvel Studios and the Mickey Mouse streaming service, you can see kamala khanthe young Pakistani-American from New Jersey who admires Captain Marvel and acquires superpowers, while dealing with her teenage life.

They complement the cast, headed by Vellani, the actor Saagar Shaikh -who is the brother of the protagonist, Aamir-, and Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff, parents of the superheroine. Also Matt Lintz, Kamala’s best friend, and Aramis Knight as the vigilante Red Dagger.

The advance of “Ms Marvel” It combines material from the comic, a detail that aroused positive comments from netizens. Bisha K. Ali is in charge of the production, as chief writer and executive producer. The direction falls on Harmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon and Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah.

Brie Larson welcomes “Ms. Marvel”

Amid the excitement that the premiere of the first trailer for “Ms. Marvel” called, actress Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, the superheroine of “Captain Marvel”, joined in the congratulations for the upcoming arrival of the new Serie.

From her Twitter account, the interpreter of Captain Marvel wrote: “You are a superhero, Kamala.” A message that received thousands of reactions, including users who hope to see a meeting between the two characters.

As you remember, in the comics, the famous Ms. Marvel is also known to be a fan of superheroes. She collects figures and knows all kinds of facts about them, especially about her favorite Captain Marvel. For that reason, it’s no surprise that the live-action adaptation shows this side of the main character.

Origin of “Ms. Marvel”

“Ms. Marvel” was created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artist Adrian Alphona. The young Muslim woman first appeared in the comics with issue #14 of “Captain Marvel” (2013) and later had his own comic series.

kamala khan is a Pakistani American teenager, living in New Jersey. One night, the young woman attends a party for disobeying her parents, but returns home when she sees that her friends and her boyfriend made fun of her. At that moment, the city is covered by the mutagenic substance known as Terrigen mist in Marvel comics.

This is how he has a vision of his favorite superheroes (Captain America, Iron Man and Captain Marvel). At the end, Kamala Khan makes a wish: to be beautiful and strong like Carol Danvers. She goes on an adventure to learn how to control her powers that allow her to change shape and quickly heal her wounds. Being a fan of the mighty Carol, Kamala decides to take the name Ms Marvel.

