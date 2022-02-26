Disney Plus: What are the premieres of the platform for March 2022? | Shows | Movies | Documentaries | REVTLI | ANSWERS

Disney Plus announced its release schedule for next March, which brings many new features in the different narrative formats, both in series and in movies and documentaries.
One of the most outstanding premieres is the new film of steven spielberg, “West Side Story”which currently competes in several categories of the Oscar Awards 2022including Best film.
Then we will have the premiere of the new bet of pixar, “Net”and after a couple of weeks without new content, fans of Marvel will enjoy a new installment of the UCM with the arrival of “Moon Knight” at the end of the month.
And although these are the three most striking productions that will be added to the Disney Plus repertoire, then we leave you the original content which will hit the platform in March:
Films
- West Side Story – March 2
- Network – March 11
- Cheaper by the dozen – March 18
- More Than Robots – March 18
- Parallel Universes – March 23
- Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring – March 25
Specials and documentaries
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (Sour: The Movie) – March 25
- Hugging the Panda: Behind Red – March 11
Series
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – March 2
- The Salvador brothers – March 23
- Moon Knight (episode 1) – March 30
Other premieres of non-original content that will arrive on the platform are “Olé: Ferdinand’s journey” (March 25) and a documentary with Gal Gadot (March 9).
For now, Disney+ plans in Latin America do not include series such as “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage”, “Iron Fist” and “The Punisher”, which will leave Netflix and apparently they would be added to the Disney Plus Canada catalog.
