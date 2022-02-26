Disney Plus: What are the premieres of the platform for March 2022? | Shows | Movies | Documentaries | REVTLI | ANSWERS

Disney Plus announced its release schedule for next March, which brings many new features in the different narrative formats, both in series and in movies and documentaries.

One of the most outstanding premieres is the new film of steven spielberg, “West Side Story”which currently competes in several categories of the Oscar Awards 2022including Best film.

Then we will have the premiere of the new bet of pixar, “Net”and after a couple of weeks without new content, fans of Marvel will enjoy a new installment of the UCM with the arrival of “Moon Knight” at the end of the month.

And although these are the three most striking productions that will be added to the Disney Plus repertoire, then we leave you the original content which will hit the platform in March:

Films

West Side Story – March 2

Network – March 11

Cheaper by the dozen – March 18

More Than Robots – March 18

Parallel Universes – March 23

Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring – March 25

Specials and documentaries

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (Sour: The Movie) – March 25

Hugging the Panda: Behind Red – March 11

Series

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – March 2

The Salvador brothers – March 23

Moon Knight (episode 1) – March 30

Nights will never be the same again 🌒#MoonKnightan Original Series, premieres March 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UB9iO4NmRE — Disney+ Latin America (@disneyplusla) February 14, 2022

Other premieres of non-original content that will arrive on the platform are “Olé: Ferdinand’s journey” (March 25) and a documentary with Gal Gadot (March 9).

For now, Disney+ plans in Latin America do not include series such as “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage”, “Iron Fist” and “The Punisher”, which will leave Netflix and apparently they would be added to the Disney Plus Canada catalog.

