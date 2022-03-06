Disney Plus will broadcast ‘Impact’ with Gal Gadot in Women’s Month | News from Mexico

Tijuana BC.- “Impact” with Gal Gadot is one of the specials that Disney Plus will broadcast as part of Women’s Month, which will be on March 9.

This special chronicles the lives of six women from around the world who are having an extraordinary impact on their communities.

Despite living in areas marked by violence, poverty, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters, they dare to dream, stand out, speak out and lead courageously, and are connected to each other by their unwavering determination and commitment to improve the life of the people around them.

From Miss Israel to Wonder Woman

Gadot-Varsano is an Israeli actress, producer and model who, at the age of 18, won the title of Miss Israel 2004 with which she represented Israel in Miss Universe 2004in the cinematographic world gave life to “wonder-woman”.

On Tuesday, March 8, it will also air “Women of 9/11” a special in which the women whose lives were changed forever by 9/11 recount in depth their stories of survival, pain and redemption.

Documentary series starring female figures will also be broadcast on that day, including Greta: the future is today, Frida: long live life and Akashinga.

In addition, between March 7 and 11 you can enjoy the series again Genius: Arethawith two episodes each night, at midnight